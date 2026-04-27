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Liz Bonnin reveals story of when David Attenborough was handed a gun to shoot a caiman - and an explosion followed
Liz Bonnin will be among the stars marking Sir David Attenborough’s milestone birthday in a TV special hosted by Kirsty Young from the Royal Albert Hall.
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Published: Monday, 27 April 2026 at 5:00 pm
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