❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Inside the new must-watch David Attenborough documentary as the icon turns 100
From mountain gorillas to military tanks, Sir David Attenborough's wildest adventures are revisited in a new documentary to celebrate his 100th birthday.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Monday, 27 April 2026 at 5:01 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad