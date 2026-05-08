Manchester City meet Brentford in a must-win clash for their flagging Premier League trophy hopes on Saturday evening.

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Pep Guardiola's outfit have lost control of the title race and sit five points behind Arsenal after fluffing their lines at Everton on Monday. They looked set to fall to a shock defeat at the Hill Dickinson Stadium before Jeremy Doku's last-gasp strike rescued a point.

Anything less than a victory against Brentford would be disastrous, but City should be confident as they have won five of their last six meetings, including two this term. Erling Haaland netted the only goal in last October's Premier League meeting before Rayan Cherki and Savinho struck in a League Cup clash a couple of months later.

The Bees possess a sting, however, and are unlikely to roll over as they are chasing European qualification for the first time. Keith Andrews's side sit seventh in the table and have lost just one of their last eight.

Igor Thiago, who is only three goals behind Haaland at the top of the scoring standings, netted in last Saturday's 3-0 demolition of London rivals West Ham. He will be eager to pile the pressure on his rival for the Golden Boot.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v Brentford on TV and online.

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When is Man City v Brentford?

Man City v Brentford will take place on Saturday 9 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man City v Brentford kick-off time

Man City v Brentford will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Man City v Brentford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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How to live stream Man City v Brentford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Man City v Brentford on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Man City v Brentford odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Man City (4/11) Draw (19/4) Brentford (6/1)* Bet Boost odds: Both teams to score, Erling Haaland 2+ shots on target, Igor Thiago 2+ shots on target – 6/1 7/1 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

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