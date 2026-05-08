Brighton host the already-relegated Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday, with the Seagulls hoping to snatch a European spot this season.

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Fabian Hurzeler, who recently agreed a new long-term contract with the club, has done a brilliant job on the South Coast and Brighton find themselves in eighth, just one point off the European places.

Brighton lost 3-1 at Newcastle last time out but a win against Wolves would edge them closer to securing European football for the second time in the club's history.

The Seagulls have three games remaining to land a top-seven finish, however, Wolves' last three outings will be spent trying to finish 19th instead of bottom.

Rob Edwards' Wolves, who are already relegated having won just three games all season, are two points off Burnley as they look to find a bit of form ahead of their Championship campaign.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Wolves on TV and online.

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When is Brighton v Wolves?

Brighton v Wolves will take place on Saturday 9 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Brighton v Wolves kick-off time

Brighton v Wolves will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Brighton v Wolves on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during the next episode of Match of the Day.

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Is there a Brighton v Wolves live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Brighton v Wolves on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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