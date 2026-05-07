ITV is reportedly planning a new I’m a Celebrity spin-off series set in the Canadian wilderness.

Ad

According to The Sun, the new series – which will once again be hosted by the main show’s presenters Ant & Dec – has been given the green light by producers and is expected to air next year, marking 25 years since the hosting duo first journeyed Down Under in 2002 to front the show.

The new version will also apparently feature a "surprise twist" by pairing up well-known faces as they take on the trials, forcing them to "eat, sleep and work together in constant near proximity", according to a source.

Radio Times has contacted ITV for comment.

The news of the fresh iteration of the show comes less than two weeks after the dramatic finale of the South African all-stars version of the show.

Following a tense time on the show, there was plenty of chaos on the live closer too, as contestants Jimmy Bullard, David Haye and Adam Thomas had their say about their time in the jungle.

As things became heated and arguments ensued, Gemma Collins and Sinitta walked off the stage, while Ant & Dec were even forced to intervene in the arguments at one stage.

Thomas was eventually crowned the I'm a Celebrity South Africa 2026 legend, but looked visibly drained by the events of the evening.

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.