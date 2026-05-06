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Sky to air new documentary film on Manchester Arena bombing, 10 years on from terror attack
"This is a film that gives space to the voices of those who were there," said the documentary's executive producers.
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Published: Wednesday, 6 May 2026 at 3:33 pm
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