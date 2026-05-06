10 years on from the bombing of Ariana Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena, Sky has announced a new documentary film about the tragedy.

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The feature-length documentary, titled The Manchester Arena Bombing, will come to Sky Documentaries and NOW in 2027.

The tragedy unfolded on May 22, 2017, when a suicide bomber attacked audience members at the end of Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena, which formed part of her Dangerous Woman tour.

22 people were killed, many of them children and young adults, and hundreds more were injured, making it the deadliest terror attack in the UK since the 7/7 bombings.

The new documentary film will “unpick the full story that night”, featuring first-person testimony to reflect the experiences of those most affected, and honour the memories of those who passed away.

The film will also "explore how, almost a decade on, the true and lasting impact of the attack is only now coming into focus".

The documentary has been produced by All3Media company RAW (The Body Next Door), while Sophie Oliver (Boyzone: No Matter What) serves as director, and Tom Sheahan and Liesel Evans as executive producers for RAW.

Police near the Manchester Arena. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Sheahan and Evans said in a statement: "This is a film that gives space to the voices of those who were there — what they lived through, how they helped, and how they continue to carry it with them today, nearly 10 years on.

They added: "The film will follow a chronological arc — beginning with the anticipation, excitement, and euphoria of the concert itself, through the final songs, the explosion, the hysteria, the escape, and the rescue, to the days, weeks, months, and years that followed, and the extraordinary public response that unified not just Manchester, but the nation as a whole.”

Hayley Reynolds, head of documentary commissioning at Sky, added: "The Manchester Arena bombing was a defining moment in recent British history and, for a generation too young to remember 7/7, their first experience of such a brutal act of domestic terrorism.

"Ten years on, it remains vital to remember what happened and reflect on its lasting impact."

The Manchester Arena Bombing will be available on Sky Documentaries and NOW in 2027.

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