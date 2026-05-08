Bournemouth travel to Fulham on Saturday – with the Cherries eyeing European football for the first time in the club's history.

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Andoni Iraola's side, who are on a club-record 15-match unbeaten run following their 3-0 win against Crystal Palace last weekend, are sixth in the Premier League with three games remaining.

Bournemouth have a small chance of catching Aston Villa in fifth to snatch Champions League football but a Europa League or Europa Conference League spot looks more likely for next campaign.

The Cherries must maintain their form to fend off Brentford and Brighton as Iraola looks to give Bournemouth European football as a parting gift before he leaves the club this summer.

Fulham, who lost 3-0 at Arsenal last weekend, have little to play for with Marco Silva's side currently 11th in the table and needing numerous results to go their way if they are to challenge for a European spot in the coming weeks.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Bournemouth on TV and online.

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When is Fulham v Bournemouth?

Fulham v Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 9 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Fulham v Bournemouth kick-off time

Fulham v Bournemouth will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during the next episode of Match of the Day.

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Is there a Fulham v Bournemouth live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Fulham v Bournemouth on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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