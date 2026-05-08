Liverpool host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime with Arne Slot's side knowing a win will all-but secure them Champions League football for next season.

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The Reds, who had won three league games in a row prior to their defeat at Manchester United last weekend, are currently fourth and level on points with Aston Villa in fifth but there's a six point gap back to Bournemouth in sixth.

Liverpool have had a dismal season compared to their title-winning campaign last time out but Slot will be happy enough with securing Champions League football given their inconsistent form.

Chelsea will be led by interim manager Calum McFarlane following Liam Rosenior's sacking but the Blues are having a terrible time as they've lost their last six Premier League games.

While Chelsea, who do have their FA Cup final against Manchester City to look forward to, can still secure European football, they're currently ninth in the table and they need quite a few results to go their way in the coming weeks.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Chelsea on TV and online.

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When is Liverpool v Chelsea?

Liverpool v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 9 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Chelsea kick-off time

Liverpool v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Liverpool v Chelsea online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Liverpool v Chelsea on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

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