EastEnders has confirmed a heartbreaking story for Denise Fox, which will see her diagnosed with a form of blood cancer.

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The character, portrayed by Diane Parish for the last two decades, has been experiencing unexplained tiredness in recent episodes, and has been prompted by Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) seek medical attention.

Later this month, viewers will see Denise diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia. The storyline is set to play out throughout the remainder of the year and into 2027, exploring the impact the illness will have on not only her, but those around her.

The soap has been working with Blood Cancer UK to ensure the plot is delivered accurately and sensitively.

EastEnders' executive producer, Ben Wadey, said: “It was vital to us that Denise’s storyline is portrayed with sensitivity and care, and we’re grateful to Blood Cancer UK for their advice in helping us tell this story accurately.

Denise Fox, played by Diane Parish, will be diagnosed with blood cancer. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"As viewers follow Denise, we hope to shine a light on the realities and challenges of an acute myeloid leukaemia diagnosis and the impact it has on the person affected and those around them.”

Helen Rowntree, CEO of Blood Cancer UK, added: “It’s been a privilege advising the EastEnders team to ensure Denise’s storyline reflects the real experiences of people living with blood cancer and those who care for them.

"Blood cancers, which include leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma, do not discriminate yet experiences and outcomes can vary significantly, including by ethnicity.

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"Being Black and living with an aggressive blood cancer like acute myeloid leukaemia can bring additional challenges. We hope viewers gain a greater understanding of blood cancer’s impact and we’re pleased this issue is being highlighted on a powerful platform, helping make a ‘hidden’ cancer more visible.”

As viewers will recall, Denise was absent during the flash-forward episode that aired on New Year's Day, that saw the action skyrocket one year into the future. It was implied that she'd have some sort of argument with partner Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and ran out of the house in anger.

He was sat twiddling his marriage band in his fingers, and was prompted by niece Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa) to focus on a baby, Ethan, who was lying in a Moses basket on the other side of the room.

Denise has been experiencing unexplained tiredness this week. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

We now know that this is likely to be his grandson, given daughter Penny (Kitty Castledine) recently discovered she was expecting.

Later in the episode, Denise was one of the four Walford women lined up as a potential wife for Jack's brother Max (Jake Wood). After he was arrested - putting their wedding in jeopardy - Jack said he'd call the bride to keep her in the loop about what was unfolding.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) and Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) were all seen receiving incoming calls, while Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) and returnee Libby Fox (Belinda Owusu) found Denise's phone ringing on the dining room table.

Could Denise's diagnosis be what brings Libby home?

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