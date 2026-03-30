**Warning: Contains major spoilers for the episode airing on Monday 30 March which is currently available on BBC iPlayer**

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Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) realised it's highly likely that the father of her unborn baby is not Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) after all, as she made a big confession to her relatives in EastEnders.

As Vinny prepared for impending fatherhood by setting up a meeting with a potential investor for Penny's shop, Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) accompanied her to the hospital for her first scan.

There, they bumped into Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) who had arrived to check all was well with her own baby.

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Penny was called in by the nurse, who revealed the first image of her child and declared that she was further along in her pregnancy than she thought.

Vinny arrived at that very moment, so Penny stifled her shock, and it wasn't long before the couple were revealing their scan photo to their loved ones in The Queen Vic.

Shiv Jalota as Vinny Panesar. BBC

Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Suki Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal) playfully bickered over which family the baby would take after, leaving Penny overwhelmed.

Meanwhile, Vinny, whose meeting with the dodgy investor had been stopped in its tracks by a concerned Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy), told Penny he would be doing everything with honesty for their future.

This got to Penny, who escaped to the café alone, where she was found by Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) who offered a few kind words after Nicola's earlier bluntness.

Later, Penny was found in the Square by Oscar and Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa), where she unburdened her secret.

She had a fling with Harry before she and Vinny got together, so it looked like Harry may well be the father of her baby.

Will Penny come clean to Vinny?

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