Stop the press! Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) has finally found her son. Or at least she will find him, when he shows up in Walford later this month.

Ad

EastEnders has cast newcomer Joshua Vaughan as estranged offspring Josh Goodwin, who first appeared in a voice-only capacity last month.

Desperately trying to reach his twin sister Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness), he had no idea that she was locked up for murdering their father Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey), or the fact that Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) had her phone.

Josh will be joined by his adoptive mum Sandra, who is played by former Holby City star Dawn Steele. The actress shot to fame in early '00s comedy drama Monarch of the Glen, before appearing as conservationist Alice Trevanion in several series of ITV's Sunday night favourite Wild at Heart.

In upcoming scenes, Sandra will arrive in Albert Square seeking some answers about Jasmine's imprisonment ahead of her trial. Viewers will soon learn new information about the troubled teen's past, as well as Sandra's version of events.

Newcomer Joshua Vaughan and Holby City's Dawn Steele play Josh and Sandra Goodwin. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Little does she realise, son Josh is hot on her heels and has no idea that his birth family are living in the area.

It's been reported that he will catch Oscar Branning's (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) eye, which could make for a rather awkward love triangle given his previous relationship with Jasmine.

The BBC soap has teased that the duo's arrival will cause "repercussions for everyone involved", as Jasmine's future hangs in the balance.

Steele is joining for a short stint, though Vaughan will be a regular member of the EastEnders cast.

The pair's arrival will coincide with Jasmine Fisher's (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) trial for the murder of her own father. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

On his first major screen role, Vaughan said: "It has been incredibly humbling to join the cast of EastEnders and find myself at the intersection of the iconic Trueman and Slater families.

"Getting to work alongside such legacy actors is a masterclass, and I’ve learned so much from them. Josh is a big ball of love and I’m so excited for the audience to see the drama unfold as he arrives onto the Square".

Steele, meanwhile, reflected on a return to BBC Elstree Centre after 4 years: "I was thrilled to be asked to play the role of Sandra who arrives and throws a spanner or two into the Square!

Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) has been searching for her estranged son. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"It was so great to go back to Elstree after the end of Holby City. Lots of the same crew, and a few cast, are still there so it was joyful to see them all again. Everyone was so welcoming and I really enjoyed learning new ways of filming, it really is a well-oiled machine, and everyone works so hard."

She concluded: "It was Sandra’s storyline and character that really made me want to do it and I’m sure viewers will be thrilled with another piece of the puzzle ahead of the trial, Sandra’s timing couldn’t be better, or worse…"

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

Executive producer, Ben Wadey added: "I’m thrilled to welcome Dawn Steele and Josh Vaughan to EastEnders as they step into the roles of Sandra and Josh Goodwin. Since her return last year, Zoe has searched for her long‑lost son, and we’re excited to finally add the missing pieces to her story.

"As always with the Slaters and Truemans, nothing is ever straightforward, and the arrival of Sandra and Josh promises even more drama for Walford at a pivotal moment as Jasmine’s trial begins".

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.