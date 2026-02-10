The walls are closing in on killer Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) in EastEnders, as grandmother Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) lures her into a trap next week.

Ad

Working alongside Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) and Jake Moon (Joel Beckett) ahead of Anthony Trueman's (Nicholas Bailey) funeral, Jasmine finally returns to the scene of the crime.

But will her mum Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) finally be freed from prison?

Meanwhile, in the wake of his passion with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Max Branning (Jake Wood) begins to wonder whether there's a future for them both.

As sparks fly in one relationship, Callum Highway's (Tony Clay) marriage to Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) is firmly over as the divorce papers land on his doorstep.

Elsewhere, Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) puts one foot forward towards gaining independence again, and Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) decides it's time for her to return to Spain.

Here's everything happening in EastEnders between Monday, 16th and Thursday, 19th February.

5 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Jasmine Fisher is finally arrested following Anthony Trueman's funeral

Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) is arrested for Anthony's murder. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Like most events in Walford, there's always somebody waiting in the sidelines to throw a curveball and disrupt proceedings.

This week, it's son Anthony's funeral, and Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) is disappointed that his newly found granddaughter, Jasmine, won't be in attendance. She's still MIA, but having been given a lead by Chrissie, Kat manages to track her down.

It's a tough conversation, but Kat manages to convince Jasmine that it would be in her best interests to support Patrick on an incredibly difficult day.

Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) tells Jasmine that Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) needs her support. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) is relieved to see her again and heads upstairs in The Vic to catch up. However, he gets more than he bargained for when he finds Chrissie and Jake eagerly awaiting Jasmine's arrival.

It's one big trap — and Kat has lured her there under false pretences. She's immediately spooked and rushes out, with everyone fearing that she's gone for good this time.

With a guilty conscience, Jasmine goes to retrieve the murder weapon and suggests to her grandmother that they use it to frame Chrissie. Her scheming proves less than fruitful when the police rock up and cart her off, and Oscar is left conflicted by her insistence that she's telling the truth.

Who will Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) believe? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

News soon reaches Zoe that her daughter has been arrested for the murder, and she's not the only one to be horrified - Patrick can't believe that he welcomed her into his home, and struggles to comprehend the news.

How will the Slaters and Truemans cope with the latest stage of this saga?

2. Max Branning confesses his feelings for Linda Carter

Max Branning (Jake Wood) has developed fresh feelings for Linda Carter (Kellie Bright). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After their shock kiss, the tension between Max and Linda - and her mum, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) - can be cut with a knife. It probably shouldn't have happened, but let's face it, it was only a matter of time.

Max tries to extend an olive branch and resolves to make peace between Elaine and her rival Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt). The two have been warring for weeks over their business interests, and the situation has become somewhat out of control.

He tells Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa) that he wants to make things serious. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Later, while chatting to daughter Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa), he explains that he has serious feelings for Linda and that he'd like to pursue a proper relationship.

The only way Max and Lidna could move forward would be if his grandson, Louie Beale (Jake McNally), were to apologise to her son Ollie Carter (Harry Farr), who has been the victim of Louie's bullying.

Inspired by his good nature, Linda invites Max for a drink so they can talk about co-parenting their daughter, Annie Carter (Lois Hawkins). Is the future looking up for Max and Linda?

3. Kojo Asare is missing his independence, as Harry Mitchell and Gina Knight reconcile

Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) wants to move back into his old flat. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

With the revelation that Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) is expecting George Knight's (Colin Salmon) baby now out in the open, the pair decide to host a gender reveal party at Harry's Barn.

Things don't go exactly smoothly for George, however, when his brother Kojo reveals he is missing his independence and wants to move back into his old flat.

George is conflicted, given how badly the living situation went previously, but is swayed by Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) deciding to show commitment and move back in too.

Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) rekindle. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

On moving day, the lads go out to celebrate with Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) and Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine), and Harry realises that it's high time he puts things right with his ex-girlfriend.

After extending an olive branch to Gina, Penny urges the pair to reconcile, prompting Harry and Gina to share a kiss.

Is their romance back on track?

AddRadio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google. Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news fromsee more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

4. Callum Highway and Johnny Carter are at loggerheads as divorce papers arrive from Ben Mitchell

Callum Highway (Tony Clay) lashes out at Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) is struggling to keep his business afloat, and agrees to a meeting with business partner Tim Walton (Tom Ratcliffe) regarding further investment. It could be somewhat awkward, and he asks a disgruntled Callum to attend, too.

During their meet-up, Callum is horrified by Tim's request that they undertake an illegal favour, and he storms out. It could completely jeopardise his professional life, and it's just not worth the risk.

When he returns home with Johnny, the pair find divorce papers from Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), and a row ensues. It all becomes too much, and Callum asks him to leave.

Tensions rise when the divorce papers arrive. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

With their relationship in tatters and them both still at odds over Tim's demand, Callum makes a kind gesture that could break the tension. He suggests helping to find alternative investors, but Johnny fears the worst for his venture.

Later in the week, amid the animosity, a friend of Ben's shows up on Callum's doorstep with a troubling request.

Is Ben about to drive an even bigger wedge between Callum and Johnny?

5. Sam Mitchell prepares to say goodbye to Albert Square - will she go?

Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) decides it's time to move on. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The sun is setting on Sam's time in Walford, and she prepares to move back to Spain, but not before she reaches out to Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) to see whether she needs any help marking the anniversary of Martin's death.

It's an emotional moment as they sit down to chat about the memorial, and Sam begins to realise just how much she needs her family in her life.

Is Sam really ready to say goodbye to Walford?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.