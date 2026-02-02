It's another busy week ahead in EastEnders, as Jake Moon (Joel Beckett) stages a comeback after 17 months.

He surprises Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) with a prison visit, and before long, the family hope that his relationship with Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) is the key to getting her to confess to Anthony Trueman's (Nicholas Bailey) murder.

Of course, as we know, it was actually Zoe and Anthony's daughter Jasmine Fisher (Indeyana Donaldson-Holness) who was responsible.

Meanwhile, Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) strike up a potentially dangerous friendship amid health fears for Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury), and there are concerns for Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown).

Elsewhere, Bea Pollard (Ronnie Ancona) continues to ruffle feathers, and there's a shock kiss between Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Max Branning (Jake Wood).

Here's a look at everything happening in Albert Square between Monday 9 and Thursday 12 February.

5 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Jake Moon attempts to lure Chrissie Watts back to Walford

Jake (Joel Beckett) heads to visit Zoe (Michelle Ryan). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Zoe is taken aback when she receives a visitor request – it's none other than Jake, who is desperate to learn what happened to Anthony at Christmas and whether Chrissie was involved.

He reveals that they split over her revenge plot against Zoe, and is shocked to learn the severity of her actions.

With too much water under the bridge, Jake decides to walk away from Chrissie for good, but Zoe begs him to help her prove that she didn't kill Anthony. He refuses, prompting Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) and Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) to try to track him down.

Vicki (Alice Haig) and Kat (Jessie Wallace) hope that he will save Zoe. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

He catches them raking through his belongings, and is convinced to go and visit Alfie. As viewers will recall, the cousins almost came face-to-face in 2024, though Jake drove off before they could catch one another.

Alfie becomes emotional during their reunion, and Jake agrees to stay the night. But sticking around in Albert Square means that he'll run into old faces – and a chance encounter with Phil allows him to try to settle old scores and put the past behind them.

Alfie (Shane Richie) is overwhelmed to be reunited with his cousin. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Phil urges him to do right by Kat and Alfie, and so he decides to give Chrissie a message in the hope she can be lured back to London.

But will she arrive?

Given Oberman was spotted cosying up with Ronni Ancona at Christmas in an Instagram post, it's likely that we'll see her return again one day...

2. Mark Fowler and Ravi Gulati finally meet

Ravi (Aaron Thiara) has no idea of Mark's (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) plight. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Mark returned last month, he revealed that he had been wrongly targeted by a drug gang who assumed he had betrayed them by acting as a police informant. As we know, Ravi is the real grass, desperate to save himself from spending more time in prison.

In upcoming scenes, Ravi is concerned when son Nugget zones out during a driving lesson. He leaves to meet up with Jack and explains he's meeting a new contact later that day.

The person in question? Mark, who has an awful lot of questions for the hard man.

Mark unknowingly reveals that he's trying to find a police informant. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Later, Davinder "Nugget"Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) faces yet another setback when he experiences a seizure in his stationary car. Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) and Ravi rush him to the hospital, where it's explained that he likely has epilepsy.

Ravi is mortified to think that his actions have now caused a lifelong condition, and drowns his sorrows at the nightclub. Mark is also enjoying a tipple, and the men are forced to intervene when a group of men intimidate Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams).

Impressed by his initiative, Mark confides that he's looking for an informant – blissfully unaware that he's already stumbled across his man.

Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) is diagnosed with epilepsy. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Priya learns that her partner is working for the police, another argument ensues, but it's quickly shunted to one side when they receive some news about Nugget.

3. Lexi Pearce faces a troubling time as the Mitchells rally around Phil

Callum Highway (Tony Clay) is worried about Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

There's a significant life change coming up for Lexi next week. She's had a troubled year, with dad Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) realising that step-dad Callum Highway (Tony Clay) was having an affair with Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff), something she vehemently disapproved of.

Meanwhile, Callum has his own concerns, as he notices Phil is becoming stressed by his responsibilities for Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley), who is living with young-onset dementia.

Hoping that the wider family can support them, he rallies them together.

4. Bea Pollard twists the knife with Honey Mitchell

Billy (Perry Fenwick) pleads with Honey (Emma Barton) to get her job back. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) is concerned about the financial impact Honey Mitchell's (Emma Barton) job loss will have on their family, and asks her to beg for her position back at the Minute Mart.

However, the devil on her shoulder – Bea – reckons she should stand firm and demand compensation for the workplace injury she sustained.

Suki Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal) is furious at their actions and fires them both on the spot, forcing Bea to twist the story further and tell Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) that the community is up in arms over their wrongful dismissals and the overall treatment of Honey.

Bea (Ronni Ancona) continues to make matters worse. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Later in the week, Bea takes offence at Linda when she assumes that she's being kicked out of Peacock Palace. Luckily, there's a new place for her to stay when Honey asks her to housesit while the Mitchells go on holiday.

Will she cause even more trouble?

5. Linda Carter moves in for a kiss with Max Branning

Sparks fly between Max (Jake Wood) and Linda (Kellie Bright). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Rather surprisingly, Linda makes a move on ex-lover Max next week.

It all kicks off amid her concerns that son Ollie Carter (Harry Farr) is being bullied again, and he offers to take the youngster and their daughter Annie Carter (Lois Hawkins) out for the day to take away some of her stress.

Before long, he realises that his grandson Louie Beale (Jake McNally) is the one who is bullying Ollie, and he's quick to try to shut down the behaviour by reprimanding his grandson and choosing not to tell Linda.

Max discovers who Ollie's bully is. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Her mum, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), clocks that the two are getting close again, and warns him to stay well clear.

The next day, Linda opens up about Ollie's ordeal, and he's left conflicted by keeping the truth from her. To make matters worse, Louie has violently lashed out at school, and Max is forced to confront Lauren (Jacqueline) and Peter Beale (Thomas Law) about his behaviour.

They don't believe that their son could be responsible and are stunned to be proved right. In earshot is Bea, who overhears Max telling his daughter not to let Linda know.

Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) and Peter (Thomas Law) refuse to believe Louie is responsible. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

That night, after a turbulent day, sparks begin to fly between Max and Linda, and she edges closer for a kiss.

Will he reciprocate?

