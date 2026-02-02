❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
5 EastEnders spoilers next week: Jake Moon reunites with Alfie plus shock passion for ex-lovers
Mark and Ravi meet one another, Nugget receives a diagnosis and Bea makes another sneaky move.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Monday, 2 February 2026 at 11:59 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad