This article contains discussion of self-harm that some readers may find upsetting.

Following yesterday's dramatic conclusion, Ravi Gulati's (Aaron Thiara) revenge plot against Harry and Nicola Mitchell (Elijah Holloway and Laura Doddington) resumed in EastEnders.

The Walford hard man was seen wielding a baseball bat at their door, now aware that they were the ones who spiked his drink last week, causing him to hallucinate his late father Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).

As viewers will recall, Ravi's hallucinations intensified to a point where he lashed out, unaware that son Nugget Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) was on the receiving end of the assault.

He was later hospitalised with a bleed on the brain, leaving Ravi guilt-ridden.

Harry (Elijah Holloway) and Nicola (Laura Doddington) were terrified of what could happen. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

In today's episode, a fearful Nic tried to explain that they had no intentions of harming Nugget, and that their problem lay solely with Ravi for entwining Harry and Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) in a drug dealing operation.

As he began to smash photo frames with his weapon, she explained their motive, saying that what they put him through was nothing compared to the weeks of hell that Harry experienced when he was held hostage by Ravi's crony Okie Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) and force-fed pills.

Nic then grabbed her phone, slyly calling George Knight (Colin Salmon) and spelling out what was happening so that he could help them. He raced over, just as Ravi began to blame the mother and son for what happened to Nugget.

Suddenly, Harry lunged forwards to stop him from using the bat, sending both himself and Ravi through the glass coffee table. It was only when Priya Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) arrived that he realised the error of his ways and left.

Ravi (Aaron Thiara) eventually returned home when Priya intervened. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

She took him home and attempted to calm him down, saying that while it may not seem like it, the storm would soon pass. Nugget would get better, and so would he.

However, later that night when alone and consumed by his inner turmoil, Ravi looked at his injuries on his body and began to self-harm.

Will Ravi be OK?

For information and support on the issues raised in this article, please visit the NHS website.

