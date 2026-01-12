Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) is set to face some awkward questions with the police in EastEnders.

Ad

The character has had a turbulent few days, having discovered her son Nugget Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) badly beaten on Edward Road. Of course, as viewers witnessed, his injuries were sustained following an altercation with his own father, Ravi (Aaron Thiara), who was under the influence of drugs.

However, Ravi's reckless behaviour wasn't by choice. He'd been spiked by vengeful Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington), who was working with son Harry (Elijah Holloway) to get the upper hand over the Walford drug lord.

Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) hallucinated Nish (Navin Chowdhry). BBC

For months, Ravi operated a dealing operation around London, and forced Harry and his best pal Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) into pushing the narcotics. When he jetted off on a holiday, crony Okie Okyere (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu) was left in charge, and he decided to hold a defiant Harry hostage and force him to become dependant on pills.

After Nicola tampered with Ravi's drink, he stumbled through the streets and was lured into The Arches by Harry. He then fell into the pit, and began to suffer intense hallucinations of late father Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).

'Nish' tore strips off his son, enraging him and forcing him to lash out. What he didn't realise was that Nugget was in the firing line.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Now hospitalised, in a coma and suffering a bleed on the brain, the Panesar-Gulati family rallied around his bedside. Ravi was still unaccounted for, and woke up on the floor in some wasteland behind the play park.

His phone was dead, and by the time he managed to charge it, a number of messages and missed calls began to flood in. He darted over to the side ward and was stunned to see his son in such a bad way - and to realise he was responsible.

Sick to the stomach, Ravi began to spiral. Priya clocked that this behaviour must've been sparked by something happening, and forced him to explain.

Ravi had been spiked by the Mitchells. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

For a while, she was conflicted with what move to make next. Would she explain all to the police and see her partner sent down, or save his skin and betray Nugget?

Fortunately, as Nugget began to wake from his life-saving surgery, a potential solution was offered up. He had absolutely no recollection of the assault, and was happy to see both of his parents.

The police then arrived, and wanted to speak to Priya about her version of events.

But what will she do? Has Nugget's memory loss been a saving grace for Ravi?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.