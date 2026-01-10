Shock comebacks, murder, feuds and a peak into the near-future made for an eventful festive season in Walford, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg as to EastEnders has in store for 2026!

The flash forward – which saw the storyline skyrocket exactly one year into the future to Max Branning's (Jake Wood) doomed wedding day – teased us to whet our appetite, but left us with more questions than answers.

Who is he marrying? Who is the pregnant woman lay beside him in bed? And after we saw them held at gunpoint, will Max choose Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) or Oscar (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) to save?

Luckily for you, RadioTimes.com has a full rundown of 10 explosive storylines ahead over the next 12 months in our huge plot preview…

EastEnders 2026 preview: 10 spoilers for the year ahead from Max Branning twists to Sukeve adoption

1. Chrissie Watts caught or Zoe Slater jailed for life?

Chrissie (Tracy-Ann Oberman) murdered Anthony, and framed Zoe (Michelle Ryan). BBC

The return of Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) was one of the most surprising soap gifts of Christmas 2025.

After revealing herself as the puppet mistress behind Zoe Slater’s (Michelle Ryan) stalking and the manipulation of Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness), Dirty Den’s killer walked free.

Chrissie is the prime suspect for Anthony Trueman’s (Nicholas Bailey) murder, and Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) is following a lead to Corfu, while Zoe languishes in prison, having been framed for her baby daddy’s mysterious demise.

Did Chrissie really deliver the fatal blow to Dr Trueman? Tracy-Ann Oberman recently hinted at a return to Walford in a cryptic social media post alongside new cast member Ronni Ancona (more of her anon), so it seems Chrissie’s reign of terror is not over yet. So where does that leave Jasmine?

2. Jasmine Fisher shows her true colours

There's still a lot we don't know about Jasmine (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Zoe’s long-lost daughter claims she was brainwashed by Chrissie into carrying out a cruel intimidation campaign, but mercurial Jasmine remains something of an unknown quantity.

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) doesn’t trust her to the point where the girl’s presence has triggered a bipolar episode, but Jasmine’s behaviour starts to raise suspicions in the coming weeks.

We know from her adoptive mum’s visit last year that the girl has a scary, unstable streak, which we’ll see more of. Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) allows her newly-discovered relative to babysit her daughter, Charli, but a lapse of judgment on Jasmine’s part sets off a worrying chain of events.

Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) clashes with his granddaughter and becomes suspicious of her true nature. Is he right to be concerned?

3. Joel Marshall returns for trial drama and love triangle for Vicki Fowler

Will Joel (Max Murray) ever plead guilty? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Exploring the manosphere and the impact of online misogyny on young males was a hot topic in 2025, and as streaming drama Adolescence garnered praise and awards, EastEnders got in on the act with the disturbing tale of toxic teen Joel Marshall (Max Murray).

Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) was beaten and left for dead by her sick stepson, and when Ross Marshall (Alex Marshall) reported his son’s attack to the police, Joel was put in a remand centre.

EastEnders’ executive producer Ben Wadey has confirmed the character returns in 2026 for the next chapter of the story: “We will see Joel again as we have his trial coming up, where he faces the consequences of his actions.

Cue the love triangle! BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

"He’s pleading not guilty, and I think we’re all struggling with why on earth he’d put everyone through a trial. Vicki is really going through the wringer; she wants to be committed so badly to partner Ross, but now associates him now with what happened with Joel."

Vicki’s eye has also been wandering slightly towards Zack Hudson (James Farrar), so we’ve got a big soapy love triangle in the mix in the new year.

Will justice catch up with Joel, and can Vicki and Zack resist their attraction?

4. Ravi Gulati’s revenge nightmare

Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) hallucinated Nish (Navin Chowdhry). BBC

Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) didn’t cover himself in glory in 2025 as he got way too deep in a county lines drug-dealing empire, which had life-changing consequences for Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) and Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho), and resulted in the death of fellow gangster Okie (Aayan Ibikunle Shoderu).

While Ravi has vowed to turn over a new leaf, Harry can’t forget how the bad boy got him hooked on drugs and put BFF Kojo in danger…

“Ravi must face up to the awful things he’s done,” reveals Wadey. “What this starts to do to his psyche and his family, plus a revenge plot from Harry, kicks things off for him this new year.”

Will Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) be OK? BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

After Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) drugged Ravi to avenge son Harry, a terrifying incident unfolded that will have huge repercussions. He hallucinated late father Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), and began to attack him, unaware that his son Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) was standing in front of him.

Nugget is now in a coma following the violent outburst. Will he be OK?

And let’s not forget Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) is putting the pressure on Ravi after forcing him to work as a police informant in exchange for his freedom…

5. A tearful goodbye to Nigel Bates

It'll be an emotional year for Nigel (Paul Bradley). :BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Seeing the beloved Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) battling dementia has tugged at the audience’s heart strings, and there are more emotional moments ahead in 2026 as the storyline continues, as Wadey teases: “After the beautiful dementia episode (where we saw the return of Pat Evans, Barry Evans and Debbie Bates as Nigel’s hallucinations), the Nigel story will continue and give us heart, warmth and realism, as well as gorgeous performances from Paul Bradley and Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell.

"Those relationships see us through further into this year.”

Having refused to put his friend in a care home, Phil now plans to take Nigel abroad to enjoy his final days – but what will Nigel’s wife Julie Bates (Karen Henthorn) say? That’s if Phil even tells her…

6. Max Branning and Cindy Beale’s dangerous year

Max (Jake Wood) and Cindy (Michelle Collins) got more than they bargained for over Christmas. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

New Year’s Day served up an explosive flash forward to 12 months in the future, which showed Max Branning up to his neck in all sorts of drama.

Many questions were raised in the ambitious episode, and even though we’ll have to wait 51 weeks for all the answers, it’s clear Max is going to make some questionable choices.

Following their instantly-regretted festive fumble, there may be to come from Max and Cindy Beale's (Michelle Collins) dangerous dynamic…

“Max promises he is a reformed character,” says Wadey. “Is he going to be to hold that up? Flash forward a year and look at the chaos that has ensued: he’s arrested, getting married, got a woman pregnant. Is Max always going to be the womaniser, or can he be redeemed?”

Could Cindy be the key to Max’s downfall, finally getting revenge for him being responsible for her son Steven’s death?

7. Bea Pollard’s big secret

Newcomer Bea (Ronni Ancona) has just arrived in Albert Square. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Someone else set to play a part in Max’s eventful year ahead is newcomer Bea Pollard, played by award-winning comedy star Ronni Ancona.

Linda Carter’s (Kellie Bright) old school friend will settle in the Square when she takes a room at Peacock Palace, alongside Mr Branning, whom she takes something of a shine to. Sadly, he’s just not that into her – but the unpredictable Bea is not the kind of girl to take no for an answer!

“Bea attaches herself to people,” warns Wadey. “She reacquaints herself with Linda, but Billy Mitchell and Honey Mitchell (Perry Fenwick and Emma Barton) also become involved with the story. Ronni brings a unique tone to the story; it has a tragi-comedy coming through it and will make you laugh and cry.”

8. A number of baby mysteries in Albert Square

Who is baby Ethan in EastEnders? BBC

The aforementioned pregnancy in the flash forward is part of a baby boom set to engulf Walford in 2026.

Max’s bit on the side, whoever she may be, is not the only one set to hear the patter of tiny feet – there was also a newborn in the Branning household, but who is little Ethan’s father?

Is he the result of an indiscretion from Jack, which would explain why he and wife, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) are at odds?

Nicola is also expecting lover George Knight’s (Colin Salmon) child, and even though the couple seemed very together in our glimpse of 2027, there was no mention of a baby. Will Nic’s pregnancy continue or end in tragedy?

9. George Knight’s new start - can he trust Nicola Mitchell?

A new start for George (Colin Salmon) is on the horizon. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Talking of George, the former landlord of the Queen Vic is making a fresh start this year. The Peacock/Knight clan have been torn apart and scattered across the Square, after the collapse of George’s marriage to Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe)

Elaine, Linda and Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) are running the swanky B&B Peacock’s Palace, Junior Knight and Anna Knight (Micah Balfour and Molly Rainford) have both left the country, and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) is pulling pints at Harry’s Barn.

Vowing to support baby mama Nicola, George plans to buy the Walford East restaurant. Running the eatery didn’t go so well for the cursed Panesar clan. Is George biting off more than he can chew? And can he and drama-magnet Nic go the distance?

10. Will Eve and Suki Panesar-Unwin become parents?

Could Sukeve's adoption be derailed? BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

This time last year, ‘Sukeve’ were reeling from nasty Nish Panesar’s chilling attempt to destroy their wedding.

While 2025 served up some challenging drama for the much-loved partnership, Suki and Eve (Balvinder Sopal and Heather Peace) remain strong and are hoping for more joy than chaos in the coming year as they double down on their plans to adopt.

As they get through the process and closer to welcoming a child into their home, the family dynamic could end up derailing their parenting dream…

