Linda Carter is set to come face-to-face with a figure from her past in an upcoming EastEnders storyline – with a familiar face from the world of comedy joining the cast of the BBC soap.

Ronni Ancona will play the character of Bea, an old acquaintance who reunites with Linda (Kellie Bright) at their high school reunion – but it soon becomes apparent that the former schoolmates "have different accounts" of their shared history.

Bea soon finds herself "in the heart of the drama" when she settles into life in Walford – and while little is known about her backstory, we're promised she'll "leave a lasting impression" on the residents of Albert Square.

One of Britain’s most celebrated impressionists and character comedians, Ancona is best known for starring in BAFTA-winning BBC series The Big Impression, which she fronted alongside Alistair McGowan in the early 2000s, mimicking EastEnders' legends Peggy Mitchell, Sharon Watts and Kat Slater. She has also delivered dramatic performances in the likes of Skins (2009-2010) and Last Tango in Halifax (2012).

Ronni Ancona as Bea in EastEnders, wearing a beige fur-trimmed coat and leopard-print top stands outside Walford East Station, staring ahead with a shocked, tense expression.

On joining the cast of EastEnders, Ancona said: "I am honoured to have been invited to join the iconic institution that is EastEnders, and to go on this whirlwind of a journey with such an unpredictable, nuanced and complex character as Bea. I hope audiences have as much fun watching her as I have had bringing her to life."

EastEnders' Executive Producer Ben Wadey added: "I’m delighted to welcome the immensely talented Ronni Ancona to EastEnders playing the character of Bea. Bea’s character is mysterious, and we’re thrilled to have an esteemed actress and comedian like Ronni playing her."

Ancona has already started filming on EastEnders, with her first scenes as Bea set to air in the New Year.

Linda is currently off our screens, with Kellie Bright taking a break from EastEnders as her character enjoys a lengthy cruise, but will first reappear in an episode scheduled to air on Monday, 15th December.

