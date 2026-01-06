EastEnders favourite Jean Slater (Gillian Wright), who has bipolar disorder, has relapsed.

Her condition has intensified in recent months following the departure of her daughter Stacey (Lacey Turner), and accusations from cousin Zoe (Michelle Ryan), who claimed she was her stalker.

While the majority of incidents were orchestrated by Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) and then enacted by Zoe's estranged daughter Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness), though Jean was responsible for writing a sinister message in Christmas lights in The Queen Vic living room window.

Jean is convinced that Jasmine is trying to take down the Slaters. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Following the murder of Jasmine's dad Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey) over the festive period – which Zoe has been wrongly imprisoned for – Jean has become convinced that Jasmine is responsible.

She thinks it's too much of a coincidence that the newcomer is suddenly part of their family, and is under the impression that she is out to target other members of the Slater clan.

Jean has began to compile an evidence board, is studying detective programmes, and has studied videos of a social media influencer.

Earlier this week, she was spooked by Yolande Trueman's (Angela Wynter) apparent blasé attitude towards Jasmine, and was confused why she was the only person who could see her evil streak.

In today's episode, Eve Panesar-Unwin (Heather Peace) reassured young Lily (Lillia Turner) that as long as Jean stayed under their roof, she would be safe. However, squirrelled away in her bedroom, she continued to 'investigate' Jasmine and lashed out at those who tried to calm her down.

Jean told Alfie to choose between Jasmine - or her. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Jasmine was settling in at The Queen Vic and working her first shift behind the bar, though Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) knew that he was going to have to break some bad news and ask her to leave.

When he returned home, he couldn't bring himself to throw the girl out, and agreed that boyfriend Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) could stay.

As Jasmine prepared for bed, Jean let herself into the Vic flat and stalked her. In an act of defence, she picked up a chair and began to threaten both Jasmine and Oscar, before Alfie heard the commotion and rushed in.

Jean insisted that if Jasmine didn't leave, then she would have no option but to leave herself.

