Another eventful week lies ahead in EastEnders, as the repercussions of Nicola (Laura Doddington) and Harry Mitchell's (Elijah Holloway) spiking act loom large over victim Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

Something serious unfolds – that Ravi is seemingly responsible for – but what has he done, and who is affected?

Meanwhile, Linda Carter's (Kellie Bright) mate Bea (Ronnie Ancona) rocks the boat for Max Branning (Jake Wood), and Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) sees a more violent side to Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness).

Elsewhere, there's a new opportunity for George Knight (Colin Salmon), and two residents head on a first date.

Here's everything happening in EastEnders between Monday 12th, and Thursday 15th January 2026.

5 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Ravi Gulati commits a serious incident after being spiked

Ravi wakes up in a bad way. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

After devious Nicola and Harry enacted their revenge plan, Ravi wakes up in the street with no memory of how he got there.

Once his phone finally powers up, a string of alarming messages sends his stomach plummeting, and it isn’t long before he realises something terrible: he’s responsible for a devastating incident.

Reeling from the news, Ravi confides in Priya, but she struggles to process the enormity of what he’s just admitted. His nerves are shredded further when detectives on the case reveal they want a word with Priya.

What have Harry and Nicola done? BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Later in the week, Jack ramps up the Walford cop shop's plan to use him as a police informant against London's drugs operation.

2. Newcomer Bea causes a rift between Max Branning and his kids

Max is in the bad books once again. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Bea is settling in nicely at Peacock Palace, and soon develops a soft spot for Max. Linda offers to help her out by collecting the rest of her belongings from her old flat, followed by a drink, but plans change when Ollie runs into trouble at school.

Stepping in, Max suggests taking Bea out instead so Linda can concentrate on her son – leaving Bea delighted at the prospect of a ‘date’ with Albert Square's resident love rat.

Max is floored when he realises Bea thinks it’s a romantic outing, but, not wanting to rock the boat for Linda’s sake, he goes along with it.

Lauren is frustrated by her dad's lateness. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Oscar and Lauren are making plans for a memorial to mark the eighth anniversary of their sister Abi’s death. Oscar extends an invitation to Max, who insists he’ll join them later.

Bea is taking in the delights of the evening, and is offended when he rushes off to attend the memorial. She turns to Honey for support, convinced that Linda has set her up.

When Max arrives, Lauren and Oscar tear strips off him for turning up late. Everyone gathers to honour Abi, but Lauren makes it clear that her dad isn’t welcome. In a desperate bid to make amends, he hands his kids a speech he’d written for the event, asking them to read it on his behalf.

3. Jasmine Fisher helps Patrick Trueman through his grief

Yolande hopes Jasmine can get to know her grandfather. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It's a sad week for the Trueman clan when they receive news that they’ll be able to visit Anthony in the chapel of rest. Patrick is left wrestling with his guilt, playing the moment he wished his son dead over in his head.

Sensing his turmoil, Yolande urges him to try and extend an olive branch to newly-discovered granddaughter Jasmine.

She's otherwise preoccupied though, having offered to watch Charli for Lily upstairs at The Vic. When Patrick arrives at the boozer, she heads downstairs, unaware that the baby monitor isn't working.

In the bar, Patrick and Jasmine begin to bond, but the evening takes a sharp turn when Lily returns to find Charli in floods of tears and lays into Jasmine for not noticing.

Lily is less than impressed when she leaves Charli alone. BBC

Shaken after the row, Patrick invites Jasmine to stay at No.20, though he quietly confides his worries about her violent streak to Yolande.

As emotions continue to run high, Denise asks Jasmine to join the family in visiting Anthony, triggering a spiral when Oscar attempts to talk to her. She hits the bottle and staggers back into Walford, with Yolande trying to bring her round.

Will Patrick find it in his heart to accept Jasmine? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The tension explodes when Chelsea confronts Jasmine over the way she’s treating Patrick – and accidentally drops the bombshell that her dad was far from a saint.

4. George Knight has a new business venture

There's a new opportunity on the horizon for George. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After having to leave The Queen Vic during his divorce from Elaine last year, George hasn't really had much to do.

He applied for a job at Harry's Barn, and ended up getting more than he bargained for when owner Nicola turned on the charm and they ended up sleeping together.

She's now expecting his baby, and with the realisation he'll soon have another mouth to feed, he tells her that he’s intending to buy the empty Walford East restaurant.

There's romance on the cards for Penny and Vinny. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Having hooked up on New Year's Eve, Gina clocks Penny's attraction towards Vinny and urges her to turn it into more than just a one-night stand.

It's about time these two had some happiness!

Later in the week, the two enjoy a date together at Container Junction.

