❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
EastEnders star Nicholas Bailey breaks silence after Anthony Trueman killed off in grisly murder
A festive fatality occurred for Dr Anthony Trueman...
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get 12 issues for £1
Published: Friday, 26 December 2025 at 10:00 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad