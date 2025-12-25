❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
EastEnders airs deadly confrontation for Zoe Slater and Anthony Trueman in Christmas Day cliffhanger
There's been a death in Albert Square...
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Thursday, 25 December 2025 at 8:15 pm
Ad
Ad
The Christmas TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching this Christmas in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad