There's been another dramatic EastEnders festive offering - and luckily for us, there's more to come in 90 minutes.

Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) has confronted Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey) over his sick decision to lie about the fate of her twins.

The Moons' decision to have a community Christmas dinner was bound to bring drama, but nobody could quite anticipate what was to follow.

While troubled Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) secretly met up with twisted tormenter Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) on Edward Road, Zoe was anticipating the arrival of her estranged son.

Zoe was eagerly awaiting the arrival of her son - unaware that Jasmine and Chrissie sent the note. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

As far as she was aware, her daughter died in hospital. She had no idea that Jasmine is the aforementioned child – or that she's been plotting with Chrissie.

Kat, seeing how excited her beloved Zoe was at the prospect of finally meeting her son, decided to confess the information that Anthony had gave her – but the women's heart-to-heart was swiftly interrupted by Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams), who revealed the truth.

Chelsea explained that a vengeful Anthony had lied about the twins' death so that he could find them first, and effectively tarnish Zoe's character so he could form a bond with them.

Disgusted by the revelation, Kat charged downstairs and confronted him. She ordered him out, and made it clear that if they ever did find the estranged children, he would play no part in their lives.

Anthony's dad Patrick (Rudolph Walker) was similarly repulsed by his actions, even going as far to say that he wished his late son Paul (Gary Beadle) was still alive rather than him.

Little did Patrick know, his wish was about to come true...

Kat and Zoe were stunned by Chelsea's revelation. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Anthony made his way back to The Vic and exchanged a war of words with Zoe. She wanted to know whether he was her tormenter, and whether he was the behind the Christmas card that had been sent from her 'son'.

The two then began to fight as she told him to leave, with his head being smashed off the architrave of the kitchen door. Anthony then slammed Zoe's head into the bannister, knocking her unconscious.

Anthony's final Christmas has been eventful... BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Outside, Chrissie was making her way towards the pub and had a chance encounter with former rival Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf). She promised that she was only back for a stroll down memory lane, but that clearly wasn't the case.

Meanwhile, Kat heard a commotion from upstairs and went to check on Zoe. She not only found her daughter lying on the floor, but Anthony too – and he was dead.

But who killed Anthony if Zoe was out cold?

