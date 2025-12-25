❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
EastEnders airs reunion for 'Witches of Walford', shock arrest, and Cindy & Max hook-up for Christmas 2025
Another eventful Christmas in Albert Square...
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Thursday, 25 December 2025 at 10:15 pm
Ad
Ad
The Christmas TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching this Christmas in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad