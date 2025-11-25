EastEnders star Nicholas Bailey has been confirmed as the fourth celebrity to take part in the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 Christmas special.

This Christmas, Bailey will be swapping Albert Square for the Strictly ballroom and will be dancing the night away alongside professional partner Luba Mushtuk.

Bailey is best known to EastEnders fans for his role as Dr Anthony Trueman, who first arrived in Walford 25 years ago. He appeared as a series regular until 2003, making several guest appearances over the years and before returning for a current stint in 2025.

His other acting credits include Death in Paradise, Casualty, The Archers, Coronation Street and Miranda. Outside of television, Bailey has performed on stage across the UK and in the West End, including Dream Girls and Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap.

Bailey said: "I'm really excited to be doing this, almost as excited as my wife and daughters are! Hopefully I’ll do them, Albert Square and Luba proud. Bring on the dancefloor."

Nicholas Bailey as Anthony Trueman in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Bailey joins the previously announced Scarlett Moffatt, Melanie Blatt and Jodie Ounsley in Strictly’s festive line-up, with the final two celebrities taking part due to be announced this week on Strictly: It Takes Two.

This festive special will see hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman oversee the festivities for the final time, while judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke will be on hand to dish out their words of encouragement – or criticism.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2025 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.

