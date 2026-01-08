**Warning: Contains major spoilers for the Thursday 8th January 2026 episode of EastEnders, available now on BBC iPlayer.**

EastEnders has aired more disturbing scenes for Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) in Thursday's episode.

The BBC One soap aired return scenes of actor Navin Chowdhry as Nish Panesar's presence haunted Ravi's mind, when he experienced nightmarish hallucinations after having been spiked by a vengeful Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) for her son Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway), whom Ravi had exploited to sell drugs and was complicit in the illegal imprisonment of.

At the conclusion of Wednesday's episode, Harry left a spiked Ravi in the pit of The Arches as he experienced auditory hallucinations, including hearing his father, Nish.

As Thursday's episode began, a tormented Ravi managed to climb his way out of the pit before he began to see Nish, who continued to taunt him, including about the fact that Ravi was the one to murder him on New Year's Day 2025.

Ravi eventually managed to get away through a fire exit and staggered through the streets as he broke down to his hallucination of Nish (Chowdhry wonderfully chewing the scenery), asking why he had abandoned him as a child, all while revellers mocked Ravi's behaviour.

Meanwhile, Ravi's concerned partner Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy), half-brother Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) and son Davinder "Nugget" Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) all searched for a missing Ravi when he didn't return home and was unreachable.

Eventually, Nugget found his father on the street, but a hallucinating Ravi believed his son to be a violent Nish and proceeded to slam Nugget against a wall and punch him on the floor before fleeing - not realising what he had done.

Vinny then came across a beaten Nugget, and he was rushed to the hospital, where a distraught Priya rushed to him, with Vinny revealing that doctors had to put Nugget in a coma.

As Priya broke down in Vinny's arms as Nugget was rushed off for emergency surgery, we cut away to see a still drugged Ravi collapsing outside onto rubbish bags.

How can Ravi ever live with himself now?

Spoilers for next week have shown that Ravi will come to on Monday and eventually have the dark truth of what happened dawn on him and quickly come clean to Priya. Can Ravi ever be forgiven?

The scenes are set to kick off a mental health crisis for Ravi, along with the struggles caused by his turning into an informant.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other media at a recent press screening, Ben Wadey revealed that the consequences of Ravi's actions will weigh heavily on his mental health.

"We've got a big story for Ravi going forward as he faces the consequences of his actions and all the awful things that he did in the previous few months, and what that starts to do to his psyche and his family," he explained.

Well, if Thiara's performance to come is like today's, then viewers are in for some strong scenes ahead.

