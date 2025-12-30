EastEnders has aired an awkward altercation between Max Branning (Jake Wood) and Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) at the christening of their grandson Jimmy.

On Christmas Day, the pair – who had never met before – unknowingly hooked up during a late night encounter at The Prince Albert.

Cindy was bemoaning the fact she had been excluded from the Beales' festivities, while Max had made a huge spectacle over the turkey dinner, throwing a punch towards younger brother Jack (Scott Maslen).

Their respective families had attempted to keep them apart, fearing that Cindy would lash out because of Max's involvement in her son Steven's (Aaron Sidwell) death.

Max has never been further away from a reconciliation with his family. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

With Jimmy's christening approaching, Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa) took pity on Max and invited him along, but his fortunes soon turned when she learnt that he'd once lost granddaughter Abi Jr while spending a night in bed with his neighbour.

The terrified youngster was found the next morning cowering in a shed.

But the invite being revoked wasn't enough to deter Max, and he turned up at the church wanting to repair relations with his family. Little did he realise, Cindy was stood right there.

The two immediately recognised one another, and the fact they'd seemingly met before was clocked. To put it in Kathy Beale's (Gillian Taylforth) words, "Cindy received some ginger nuts in her stocking."

Cindy slapped Max across the face, and as he desperately tried to explain his actions, Peter Beale (Thomas Law) launched his fist forwards. Ultimately, everyone had grown sick and tired of his love rat ways and made it clear that they didn't believe he was a changed man.

Back in Walford, he purposely stood in the way of their cars before sauntering off to Harry's Barn to drown his sorrows. For a moment it seemed that he might try it on with owner Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington), but she walked away as Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) entered.

Max and Linda have a lot of history - but it's something she doesn't want to explore! BBC

She took pity on him, seeing that he was an incredibly complex character who constantly found himself in impossible situations. However, Max rebuffed her attempt at calming him down, and continued to drink.

Linda returned to Peacock Palace – where Max has been staying while he gets back on his feet – and was surprised to see him offer an apology. Despite the bad blood between them, Linda offered to support him, though he saw this as an opportunity to kiss her.

She was shocked and pulled away, asserting that he was on his last chance and if he wanted to show he was a reformed character, he would have to put his words into action.

Will Max prove himself?

