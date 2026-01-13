It seems that Jasmine Fisher's (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) dark side resurfaces again in EastEnders next week when she tells a big fib to grandmother Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace).

Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) is still locked up for a murder she didn't commit, and Jasmine reckons she'd rather leave Albert Square than wait around for the verdict. Her meddling soon involves Max Branning (Jake Wood), who is determined to stop her leaving with Oscar (Pierre Counihan-Moullier).

Meanwhile, Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) is struggling to cope after attacking son Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury), and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) passes on a message from half-brother Teddy (Roland Manookian) to George Knight (Colin Salmon).

Elsewhere, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) is bickering with Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) again, and Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) has her lumpectomy operation.

Here's a look at everything happening in EastEnders between Monday 19th and Thursday 22nd January 2026.

6 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Jasmine Fisher plans to flee Walford with Oscar Branning

Kat (Jessie Wallace) will do whatever it takes to get Zoe (Michelle Ryan) home. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Kat arrives home to Walford and visits Zoe in prison with Jasmine. She's stunned to learn that her daughter is intending to plead guilty and that she committed Anthony's murder in self-defence.

Sure that if Chrissie's name is mentioned to the police, the case will fall apart, Kat tries to talk her round. But Zoe isn't interested in listening and is concerned that it could implicate Jasmine.

Later, Jasmine lies to Kat and tells her that she intends to speak with the police, but secretly plans to flee the area with Oscar.

Max (Jake Wood) is shocked by Jasmine's bombshell. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

There's one big problem though – he isn't keen, and this is only cemented further when Max tries to talk him out of it. He then makes his way to speak with Jasmine, who has told Kat that she's given a statement about Chrissie.

An argument escalates, and Jasmine drops a bombshell – something which Max vehemently denies. Pushed into a corner, he begins to put a plan into action to stop her leaving with Oscar.

2. Ravi and Nugget Gulati are stuck between a rock and a hard place

Will things ever be the same again for Ravi (Aaron Thiara) and Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury)? BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Priya insists that Nugget moves into Ravi's flat in a bid to keep her family together. However, Ravi is still riddled with guilt and the atmosphere is tense.

Nugget pushes his dad for answers about why he didn't visit him in hospital, and Ravi snaps at him, forcing Priya to step in and build a bridge between the two. Overwhelmed, Nugget begins to suffer a panic attack.

Suki and Eve are on a mission to rally Priya and Ravi, unaware of just how much he is struggling.

3. Billy Mitchell warns George Knight about Nicola

Will George (Colin Salmon) heed Billy's (Perry Fenwick) warning? BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Honey can see the spark between expectant parents Nicola and George and decides to play matchmaker, but Billy has reservations following Teddy's warning about his ex-wife before he was sent down.

Concerned, he shares this information with George. The words are clearly ringing in his ears as later in the week, after his offer on Walford East is turned down, he turns down Nic's offer of being co-investor.

4. A war erupts between Ian Beale and Elaine Peacock

Don't be fooled by Elaine (Harriet Thorpe) and Ian's (Adam Woodyatt) smiles! BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

At Peacock Palace, Elaine reveals her new advertisement that narks Ian. The two begin to squabble, and he calls on Councillor Barker to make an official complaint about the signage.

Little does he realise, his efforts are futile as Honey has some intel on the councillor that Elaine plans to use to her advantage. Ian won't let this stop him, and intends to fight fire with fire.

When their feud intensifies, Harvey is forced to intervene and strike a truce between the two.

5. Sam Mitchell opens up to Ricky about her cancer diagnosis

George urges Sam (Kim Medcalf) to be honest with Ricky (Frankie Day). BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Raymond wants to surprise Phil with a birthday party and asks Ricky to arrange it for him, but the idea is quickly sidelined when he realises that Sam is probably about to leave again.

George finds her with a letter regarding her lumpectomy operation and urges her to open up to her son about the diagnosis. Boosted by his words, she finally opens up, and is pleased when Ricky promises to support her.

She's warmed to see Ricky, Jack (Scott Maslen) and Phil (Steve McFadden) at her bedside. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Later in the week, at the hospital, Sam is glad to see Ricky, Jack and Phil there as she comes round.

6. Phil Mitchell prepares to leave for Portugal with Nigel Bates

Sam slips up and reveals Phil's plan to take Nigel (Paul Bradley) to Portugal. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Phil is adamant that he's going to whisk Nigel off to Portugal to visit Grant, giving him the beach holiday that he's been dreaming of.

Sam reckons it's not wise to do this without Julie's knowledge and attempts to talk him out of it. Nevertheless, he's booked the tickets and intends to go after her operation.

Denise clocks that Phil isn't himself and asks George to check in with him. At the hospital, Sam slips up and mentions the holiday, and George promptly feeds this back to her.

