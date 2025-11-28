**Warning: Contains spoilers for an upcoming storyline involving Kim Medcalf's return as Sam Mitchell.**

Ad

EastEnders has confirmed a heartbreaking story for returning Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf), as she is diagnosed with breast cancer after finding a lump.

The character's comeback for a brief stint was revealed earlier this month, and she is set to be on our screens within weeks.

While settling old scores with Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) and Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig), the Mitchell favourite is hiding her health fears and her behaviour soon spirals out of control.

Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and, latterly, brother Phil (Steve McFadden) urge her to seek medical attention, and the results come back positive.

Fortunately, having received an early diagnosis, she's able to make a full recovery after undergoing a lumpectomy in the New Year.

Sam returns this December. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Viewers will follow Sam's journey throughout the festive period, as she fears the worst after losing mum Peggy (Barbara Windsor) to the disease in 2016.

With the soap working alongside Breast Cancer Now and experts in the field, they're hoping that it highlights the importance of checking your breasts for any changes and then speaking to professionals as early as possible.

Executive Producer Ben Wadey said on the storyline: “It was imperative that we worked with Breast Cancer Now to ensure that Sam’s important breast cancer storyline was portrayed sensitively and accurately.

"Sam is initially hesitant to seek medical advice after she finds a lump in her breast but with the support of family and friends, Sam gets help quickly, and because her cancer is caught early, she’s able to successfully remove her breast lump via a lumpectomy in the New Year.”

Jack, Denise and Phil encourage her to seek medical advice. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sally Kum, associate director of nursing and health information at Breast Cancer Now, added: "Sam’s experience will resonate with thousands of EastEnders viewers. We’ve drawn on our insights and extensive expertise supporting people affected by breast cancer to help guide this storyline and ensure it's portrayed authentically.

"We know that the earlier breast cancer is diagnosed, the better the chances of successful treatment and, ultimately, of lives being saved.

"As such, EastEnders is delivering a vital health message by raising awareness of the importance of breast checking, knowing the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, and getting any new or unusual breast changes checked by a GP.”

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.