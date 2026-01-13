Harry and Nicola Mitchell (Elijah Holloway and Laura Doddington) are in serious danger in EastEnders – as a vengeful Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) has arrived on their doorstep.

The mother and son knew that they would have to flee Walford for a while after learning of the shocking events that occurred as a result of them spiking him.

As viewers saw last week, Nicola slipped drugs into his drink and Harry lured him into The Arches, where he fell into the pit.

There, he began to suffer intense hallucinations of his late father Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), and the torment continued as he escaped and ran out into the street.

Harry (Elijah Holloway) and Nicola (Laura Doddington) are in extreme danger. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Having failed to return home, Ravi's family were out searching for him. Teenage son Nugget Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) was first to find him, though ended up on the receiving end of an attack as the visions of Nish intensified.

After Nugget was hospitalised with a bleed on the brain, a mortified Ravi realised the extent of his actions and confessed all to girlfriend Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy).

She was left with a dilemma – report him to the police and see him sent down, or cover his tracks and lie. Fortunately for Ravi, Nugget had zero recollection of the assault and that helped Priya to make a quick decision not to tell them.

Meanwhile, Harry was fearful that it wouldn't take long for Ravi to connect the dots and realise that the whole ordeal was sparked after a drink in Nicola's nightclub.

Priya (Sophie Khan Levy) lied to the police. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

The family quickly began to pack their bags with the intention of leaving the country for a while, knowing exactly what Ravi would be capable of.

Priya was preparing to head back to the hospital as Ravi began to realise that the Mitchells were responsible, grabbing a cricket bat and charging over to No. 1.

Will Nicola and Harry regret their actions?

