A mystery has been cleared up in EastEnders, as Mark Fowler Jr (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) explained his sudden return and the injuries he'd sustained.

The legacy character, son of Michelle Fowler and Grant Mitchell, burst through his uncle Phil's (Steve McFadden) door on Thursday evening, badly beaten and seeking refuge.

Eagle-eyed viewers will know that this isn't the first time we've seen him, as Mark appeared partially uncredited during a flash-forward episode to 2027 on New Year's Day.

Vicki (Alice Haig) wanted to know why her brother was back. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Having not visited Albert Square in a decade, sister Vicki (Alice Haig) had a lot of questions at the start of today's instalment. Mark had spent the night on the sofa and was nursing his injuries, and soon realised that the Mitchell house was incredibly busy.

He was introduced to his aunt Sam (Kim Medcalf), who wanted him never to call her 'auntie', and his dad's old school mate Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley), who is living with Phil amid his young-onset dementia diagnosis.

Mark explained that he'd turned up to support Vicki ahead of vile Joel Marshall's (Max Murray) trial, but that clearly wasn't the full story. In her absence, he told Phil that he's on the run from some heavies, who have incorrectly identified him as a police informant.

He was desperate for his uncle to put in some calls and save him, but with Phil preparing to flee to Portugal with Nigel that night, it just wouldn't be possible.

Later, in the café, Mark clocked Joel's dad Ross (Alex Walkinshaw). He rushed over and thumped him, enraged that he allowed his son to abuse Vicki. She was forced to deliver an awkward apology and ordered him home, unaware of the danger that was potentially looming for her.

Mark Jr (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) was seeking help from his uncle Phil (Steve McFadden). BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

An unknown assailant had sent Mark a picture of her working, and he knew that time was ticking for him to enlist Phil.

At No. 55, Sam mistakenly divulged Phil's departure plot, explaining that Nigel's wife Julie (Karen Henthorn) was in Scotland selling their family home to fund his care and had no idea. Mark decided to use this to his advantage, and when she made a surprise early return, he spilled what he knew.

She was furious, and began to tear strips off Phil for behaving so recklessly. Julie then decided it might be time for her and Nigel to move on, and booked them into Peacock Palace for the foreseeable.

Ravi (Aaron Thiara) is the real informant. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

With Phil now pushed in a corner, Mark pleaded for his assistance once again. He was adamant to track down the real informant, and when he did - they'd be a "dead man".

As he spoke, a tell-all cutaway scene revealed that the man in question is none other than Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), who saved himself from a life behind bars by agreeing to help Walford cop shop shut down London's drug dealing gangs.

Should Ravi be worried, or will the shoe be on the other foot?

