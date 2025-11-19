EastEnders' Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) has returned to Albert Square after being dragged out of the Panesar family home by two heavies.

It was the dramatic conclusion to yesterday's episode, as tensions in the household reached boiling point.

Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) was still furious that her partner had become entwined in drug dealing again, and that on this occasion, had endangered the lives of both Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) and vulnerable Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho).

Priya was furious to hear Ravi was dealing again – unaware of the real circumstances. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As Suki and Eve Panesar-Unwin (Balvinder Sopal and Heather Peace) prepared for their adoption assessment, Priya overheard Ravi arranging another deal. An argument broke out and assessor Robin overheard everything.

It wasn't long before youngsters Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) and Nugget Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) chimed in, and with the family dynamic more fractured than ever before, Eve told Suki that they couldn't have Ravi around if they were successful in adopting.

As he accepted their decision, two men burst through the door and ordered him to leave with them.

In today's episode, Ravi was badly beaten and returned home with his tail between his legs. Priya offered him one last chance to get out of the dealing operation – blissfully unaware that he's been acting as a police informant to save him from spending time behind bars.

Ravi was in a bad way after his run-in with the heavies. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Suki and Eve were pleased to hear that they'd been passed through to the next stage of their adoption journey. Despite that, Ravi knew that he had to keep his family safe.

He told Priya that she and the kids must stay put while he found somewhere else to live – for their own protection.

Will Priya agree to his compromise?

