❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
EastEnders confirms recast character return for Fowlers and Mitchells in major flash-forward reveal
The mystery man in the 2027 flash-forward episode has been revealed.
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get 12 issues for £1
Published: Saturday, 17 January 2026 at 8:59 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad