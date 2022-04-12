Martin was seen telling friend Zack Hudson (James Farrar): "I can't believe it's been 18 years!"

EastEnders paid tribute to a classic character in tonight's episode (12th April), as Martin Fowler (James Bye) fondly remembered older brother Mark (Todd Carty) on the anniversary of his death.

Zack suggested that Mark would be proud of Martin, both as a loving father and for continuing the family legacy of running the fruit and veg stall in the market, which has been passed through the generations since EastEnders made its debut back in 1985.

Martin recalled that he could still picture Mark on his motorbike, setting off to see the world. He and Zack then moved on to discussing their current issue at hand - their unexpected lodger, a troubled Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

Many fans will know Mark's story, but for those viewers who don't - and anyone else in need of a nostalgic trip down memory lane, here's a reminder of exactly what happened to the character.

What happened to Mark Fowler in EastEnders?

The eldest son of Pauline and Arthur Fowler, Mark returned to Walford after time away in 1990, reformed from his original bad boy ways. This was due to the fact that he had been diagnosed with HIV, forcing him to take responsibility for his health. His parents were shocked by the news, but their reactions were nothing compared to that of the community at the time.

Queen Vic landlady Peggy Mitchell (Dame Barbara Windsor) was disgusted by Mark's status, and publicly shamed him in the pub. The scene formed one of the most memorable EastEnders moments in its history, but thankfully the country has progressed since the 1990s and there is less discrimination surrounding the condition.

Mark was able to live a healthy life for several years, marrying three times and being a strong support for his family. But sadly in 2003, Mark was informed by a doctor that his body was rejecting the medication he was taking to combat contracting AIDs.

He accepted that his health would soon begin to deteriorate, and decided to head off on the trip of a lifetime on his bike - not wishing to put mum Pauline and brother Martin through the pain of watching him die.

Mark rode away from Albert Square soon after, but in April 2004, Martin received a call telling him that his big brother had passed away in a hospice from AIDs-related non-Hodgkins lymphoma. His family and friends gave him a fitting send-off, and Martin is now the only original member of the Fowler clan still living in Walford.

Despite the upsetting circumstances, Mark's actual exit was one of the most heartwarming in soapland, and the character remains one of the most beloved in EastEnders' history.

