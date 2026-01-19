**Warning: Contains major spoilers for the Monday 19th January 2026 episode of EastEnders, available now on BBC iPlayer.**

EastEnders aired an emotional reunion for Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) and Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) on Monday - but Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) may be about to make the situation worse.

The BBC One soap opera revealed at the end of last week that Jasmine was the person who killed her father, Dr Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey), on Christmas Day 2025 in an act of self-defence.

However, Jasmine shows little remorse for killing Anthony and is also willing to let Zoe go down for a crime she didn't commit.

In Monday's episode, Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) returned after weeks away, looking for Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) in Greece, after Jasmine helped convince Kat that Chrissie was responsible for Anthony's death to frame Zoe as she did with Den Watts (Leslie Grantham) back in 2005.

Kat revealed that hunting for Chrissie was a dead end and planned to visit Zoe, who viewers hadn't seen since earlier this month, after she was held on remand for murder.

Kat (Jessie Wallace) will do whatever it takes to get Zoe (Michelle Ryan) home. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Pushing her granddaughter to visit Zoe with her, Kat's suspicions of Jasmine have continued to grow, and Kat even voiced her discomfort about how Jasmine had joined Chrissie in tormenting Zoe for months and also why Jasmine won't speak to the police about Chrissie. Jasmine maintained that she feared reprisals from Chrissie, but Kat didn't seem to care for this, arguing she could handle Chrissie.

When the two were emotionally reunited with Zoe, Kat pushed Zoe to fight her case and also to use Jasmine against Chrissie. However, Zoe remained adamant that she did not wish to implicate Jasmine in any crimes, including the arson attack, which she did commit.

Zoe revealed that after advice from lawyer Richie Scott (Sian Webber), she was going to plead guilty to manslaughter in the hope of a reduced sentence. Kat was furious and remained off with Jasmine, too.

Back at the Queen Vic, Jasmine's discomfort led to her telling Kat that she would speak to the police after all about Chrissie, regardless of the consequences. This pleased Kat, who maintained that getting a new lawyer alongside this could save Zoe.

Will Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace, left) work out granddaughter Jasmine Fisher's (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) guilt? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

However, as Jasmine stewed on the potential consequences of her coming forward, she told her boyfriend Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) that she needed to leave Walford to avoid causing any more damage to those around her.

Oscar was clearly hurt by Jasmine's revelation - until Jasmine asked him to come with her. Will killer Jasmine leave Walford?

Well, the spoilers for the week reveal one person who will potentially get in Jasmine's way: Oscar's dad, Max Branning (Jake Wood).

