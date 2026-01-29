We have another return on the way in EastEnders as an old face is coming back to Walford.

Ad

Joel Beckett has been confirmed to be reprising his role as Jake Moon in February 2026, as the character returns seeking answers about his former lover, Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman).

Beckett's short stint will see Jake wanting to find out what really happened on Christmas Day, when Chrissie returned to seek revenge on Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) by tormenting her with Zoe's long-lost biological daughter, Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness). Chrissie has not been traceable since.

On the same night, Zoe had a physical altercation with Jasmine's furious biological father, Dr Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey), and was subsequently arrested for murder when Anthony was found dead from two wounds to the head.

While speculation fell on Chrissie for being responsible, viewers have since learned that Jasmine killed Anthony in self-defence after he began attacking her, after he was initially knocked unconscious by Zoe.

When Jake wants to know the truth about Christmas Day, he soon encounters some rather different versions of events.

Will Jake uncover the truth? And will he be reunited with his cousin Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) after two decades apart?

Joel Beckett reprises the role of Jake Moon in February 2026. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Speaking about his EastEnders return, Joel Beckett said: "It was really lovely to step back onto the Square after all this time and revisit Jake. Being back working alongside familiar faces, as well as some brilliant new ones, was a real joy, and it was good to know that Jake had been out there, alive and well.

"He returns carrying plenty of unanswered questions, and the storyline takes him in some unexpected directions with real twists and turns. I’m excited for people to see what he’s been up to."

Meanwhile, executive producer Ben Wadey added: "I’m delighted to welcome Joel Beckett back to the role of Jake Moon and EastEnders for this storyline. Jake’s return will be a shock for many, but the biggest shocks of all will surround Jake and what he discovers about Christmas…"

Jake was last seen briefly in September 2024 when he made a surprise cameo appearance at the end of Chrissie's return week which saw her released from prison and the pair reunite romantically after he waited for her for two decades.

Tracy-Ann Oberman as Chrissie Watts and Joel Beckett as Jake Moon in EastEnders in September 2024. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The pair had a dramatic affair back in 2005 which ended in heartache when Chrissie went down for the murder of her husband Den Watts (Leslie Grantham).

Jake himself departed Walford in 2006 in mysterious circumstances as it appeared his gangster connections caught up with him, leaving his fate up in the air until his reunion with Chrissie.

However, at Christmas, Chrissie revealed that she had split from Jake after she became obsessed with wreaking vengeance on Zoe. Viewers saw, however, that Jake had been trying to contact her.

Now we know that Chrissie didn't kill Anthony, will Jake and Chrissie be able to move forward together? Or, will Jake side with the Moon-Slaters?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.