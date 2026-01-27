It's another busy week for the EastEnders, as Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) receives a huge shock – Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) pops the question!

She's in disbelief and drops a bombshell, but will she be honest about her feelings for Zack Hudson (James Farrar)?

Meanwhile, ahead of Nigel and Julie Bates's (Paul Bradley and Karen Henthorn) vow renewal, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) learns that there is a place at the care home for his best pal.

Elsewhere, mischievous Bea Pollard (Ronni Ancona) learns some intel about the Panesar family, Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) searches for answers and Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) scrambles to stop son Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) learning the truth about his assault.

Here's a look at everything happening in EastEnders between Monday, 2nd and Thursday, 5th February.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Ross Marshall proposes to Vicki Fowler

Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) is shocked when Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) gets down on one knee. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It's a new beginning for Ross in the wake of Joel's trial, deciding to launch his new handyman business. He's also wanting to get things back on track with Vicki, unaware that her attention is elsewhere...

At the Boxing Den, she and Zack share a charged moment which is witnessed by Mark. He only wants the best for his sister, and later stumbles across Ross leaving a jewellers. As the men chat, Zack listens in.

Mark (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) isn't Ross's biggest fan. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Later, Mark reveals to Vicki that Ross is intending to propose, but she's distracted by Zack whisking a woman into his flat.

When he finally gets down on one knee, she drops a bombshell – and answers are demanded.

2. Bea Pollard ruffles feathers with the Panesars

Bea Pollard (Ronni Ancona) is meddling with Honey Mitchell's (Emma Barton) livelihood. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It's also a fresh start for Bea, who is being trained up by Honey on her first day at the Minute Mart.

Vinny and Nugget arrive, and Bea is dismayed by the way they speak to their staff. Things go from bad to worse when Honey hurts her back, and Suki shows a somewhat abrupt attitude that appalls Bea.

After declaring that her new mate should sue the Panesar clan for her workplace injury, Bea then persuades Honey to down some wine at work and talk about their action plan. As she becomes progressively more tipsy, Honey shares the secret that Suki once tried to kiss her.

3. Phil Mitchell hides information from Julie Bates on the day of her vow renewal

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) learns of a care home place for Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After Julie made the decision to move him out of Phil's house and into Peacock Palace, Nigel is feeling lost. Linda notices his unease and asks Phil to support Julie, unaware of why they fell out in the first place.

She also realises that Julie may need a break, and offers to sit with Nigel so she can go out. He becomes distressed at the thought of his wife leaving him and accidentally hurts her, leading to Linda clocking a series of bruises on Julie's arms.

Wanting to support her, she asks Phil to intervene, but is shocked to learn of his plan to whisk Nige off to Portugal. Instead, she promises to organise the Bates' vow renewal on the condition that Phil isn't invited.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) promises to support Julie Bates (Karen Henthorn). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Little do they realise, he's received a call from a care home offering a place to Nigel. There's only 24 hours to accept, and he chooses not to tell Julie.

Later in the week, as wedding bells prepare to chime for Nigel and Julie for the second time, he wanders over to No. 55 and presumes that Phil is his best man. Phil is angry, and resolves to take his mate to the ceremony and leave.

4. Zoe Slater is unnerved by Patrick Trueman's claims about Jasmine Fisher

Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) tells Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) what he needs to hear. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jasmine has gone missing, and Oscar is desperate to track her down. Patrick overhears his conversation with Kat, and listens intently to her saying she doesn't want to alarm Zoe by telling her.

He's got enough on his plate with Anthony's funeral fast-approaching, and when Kim and Denise step in to help, he asks them to assist in gaining a visiting order so he can chat to Zoe himself.

He's hurt to discover his son's true nature. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Kat gets wind of his plan, and urges him not to seek answers from her. But Patrick is more determined than ever before, and heads to the jail where Zoe tells him everything he thinks he should hear without hurting him,

When he makes a cryptic comment about Jasmine, she's unnerved and suspicious.

That night, returning home, Patrick is in turmoil following Zoe's comments about his son, and wonders how he's going to be able to grieve the person she's painted.

5. Nugget Gulati edges closer to the truth about his attack

Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman) does some digging. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Priya is still trying to mend Ravi and Nugget's relationship, and suggests buying their son a car so that he can learn how to drive.

When an intrigued Barney hears Priya blaming Nicola and Harry for the assault, he decides to confront them. They vehemently deny attacking him, but he's adamant that there's something sinister going on.

Nicola (Laura Doddington) and Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) deny everything. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

He decides to chat with Avani about what Nugget remembers, unaware that he's listening in and has joined the dots together – the Mitchells were responsible for his injuries.

Barney is just as clueless as to how it could have happened, and Nugget charges to No. 1 to try and get to the bottom of it. Priya and Ravi are nervous when the Mitchells back up the lie they spin in a bid to protect the teenager from learning the full truth.

