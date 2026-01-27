❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
5 EastEnders spoilers next week: Shock proposal amid wedding drama for Nigel and Julie Bates
Nugget does some digging, Bea causes trouble for Honey and Patrick visits Zoe.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Tuesday, 27 January 2026 at 12:01 am
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad