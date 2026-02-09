Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) is on the warpath in EastEnders - and has roped Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) into her plan.

With daughter Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) imprisoned for a murder she didn't commit, the clock is ticking to find evidence that could prove her innocence before she goes to trial.

As viewers know, following an argument with Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey) on Christmas Day, Zoe was knocked out cold.

Their daughter Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) then approached the scene, and as Anthony charged towards her, she lashed out and killed him.

She's since gone missing, allowing her family to believe that Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) - who previously orchestrated a plot to torment Zoe - is the culprit.

Zoe (Michelle Ryan) has been left in an impossible situation. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In today's episode, an old face returned to the BBC One soap seeking answers.

Jake Moon (Joel Beckett), who once waited two decades for Chrissie to finish a murder sentence, had requested to visit Zoe. She was immediately sceptical, wondering whether he was working undercover on her nemesis's behalf to gain intel on the unfolding situation.

However, Jake explained that they had been estranged for quite some time, and that he'd actually split as a result of her scheming. He had no idea of just how bad it had escalated - including a fire at the Branning household and messages written in fake blood.

He wanted to know exactly what had happened at Christmas, but ultimately, she couldn't shed any further light.

Zoe remained adamant that she was the innocent party, and her words clearly stung Jake. He realised that the Chrissie she recalled was nothing like the one he thought he knew, and had decided to step away from her for good and leave London.

Jake (Joel Beckett) planned to leave after hearing what Chrissie did. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Zoe told Kat this information, she panicked, as he could potentially hold the key to getting Chrissie sent down.

Making it her mission to track him down, she roped Vicki into strolling a canal path near to Camden. Jake apparently lived in a narrowboat, and a helpful neighbour was able to pinpoint his home.

With Jake nowhere to be seen, the two women sat down on the edge of the vehicle but quickly became impatient. Kat was prepared to break the lock off the door to try and find some evidence, but Vicki suggested a slightly less-forceful idea of finding a spare key under a plant pot.

The two then made their way in, but will they be successful in their plight?

