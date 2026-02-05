Another trip to Albert Square has provided viewers with some intriguing updates on two estranged members of the Moon clan.

Thursday's episode of EastEnders saw Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) – who is locked up for a murder she didn't commit – divulge to mum Kat (Jessie Wallace) that she'd had an unusual visitor request come through.

Jake Moon (Joel Beckett), Alfie's (Shane Richie) cousin, had asked to see her next week. As you can imagine, this caused somewhat of a concern for Zoe as he was previously in a relationship with Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) – the woman she believes to have killed Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey) and framed her.

Kat urged her to proceed with the visit, hoping that Jake could shed some light on Chrissie's whereabouts that would ultimately lead to her arrest.

Jake (Joel Beckett) requested to visit Zoe (Michelle Ryan). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Alfie was similarly reeling following a phone call. His younger brother Spencer (Christopher Parker), who left Walford for pastures new in 2005, was in a bad way.

During the last 20 years, Spencer reunited with childhood sweetheart Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) and they moved to Melbourne together, though the relationship came crashing down following her affair with Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw).

Things haven't been exactly smooth-sailing for Vicki and Ross either. His son Joel (Max Murray) viciously attacked her, and his trial was last week. He eventually pleaded guilty, and in the aftermath, Ross got down on one knee and propose.

And they said romance was dead!

Vicki was left guilt-ridden, as just nights before, she'd slept with her adoptive step-sister's half-brother Zack Hudson (James Farrar). She had no choice but to confess the infidelity, and despite a moment of uncertainty, Ross agreed to put it behind him.

Vicki (Alice Haig) and Ross's (Alex Walkinshaw) engagement has apparently broken Spencer. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

News of their engagement has now reached Australia, and apparently Spencer is taking it pretty badly. In fact, he was so distraught that Alfie decided to splash the cash and book flights to go and visit him.

Could we eventually see Spencer return home to Walford?

