"I need to find my son," cried EastEnders' Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan), pretty much consistently from September to December last year.

Ad

Now, the time may have finally come for her to meet her estranged child, who she left in a hospital ward back in 2006. Let's just hope things go smoother than they did with her daughter Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness).

For months, the teen watched her mother from afar, working with Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) to torment her.

Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) hoped to find her son, but soon became sidetracked. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, Zoe lied, telling Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) that her son was conceived following a one-night stand with Dennis Rickman (Nigel Harman). Sharon became desperate to track him down, hoping to have a living reminder of her adoptive half-brother turned husband back in Albert Square.

Jasmine and Chrissie's final act was to send a Christmas card from the aforementioned son, telling her that he would be turning up after the turkey dinner.

Of course, he didn't - and the bigger shock was the fact that Jasmine was alive, given Zoe thought she'd died during childbirth.

AddRadio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google. Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news fromsee more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

Later that night, Jasmine framed her mother for the murder of father Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey), and the need to track down the lost son became less of a priority.

In the last week, Jasmine has been charged with the killing, after attempting to plant the murder weapon on Chrissie. Zoe's mum Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) knew that this was the wrong move, and the only way for her daughter to be released would be if Jasmine was apprehended.

Against her better judgement, she called the police.

Max Branning (Jake Wood) found Jasmine Fisher's (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) phone. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Jasmine screamed out to ex-boyfriend Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier), asking him to find her missing phone that contained a video of Anthony violently lunging at her. That way, she might be able to get a self-defence charge.

At the conclusion of yesterday's instalment, his dad Max (Jake Wood) was seen surveying the footage, clearly debating whether to hand it in or to protect his son and keep quiet.

He urged Oscar to not believe everything said about Jasmine, but did warn that she still couldn't be trusted.

Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) received a call from Jasmine's brother Josh Goodwin (Joshua Vaughan). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Later, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) overheard Max talking about his discovery, and snuck into his bedroom at Peacock Palace to retrieve the device. It didn't take long for him to realise it was missing, or who had taken it.

Cindy assured him that she'd dropped it down a drain, and therefore had resolved his predicament. However, in his absence, we discovered that it was still very much intact.

She went to slam her high heel into the screen when it suddenly began to ring, and the mysterious caller on the other end of the line shouted out: "Jasmine? Jasmine, it's me. Your brother, Josh."

What will Cindy do with this information, and when will Josh Goodwin (Joshua Vaughan) arrive in Walford?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.