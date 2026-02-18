Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) has finally been charged with Anthony Trueman's (Nicholas Bailey) murder in EastEnders.

Ad

It's been almost two months since the doctor was found dead on the floor of The Queen Vic landing, and since then, Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) has spent time behind bars for a crime she didn't commit.

Up until last week, Zoe's mum Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) was under the illusion that Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) was responsible, but after luring her back to Walford, soon realised the horrific truth.

With Zoe's trial fast approaching, she knew she had no other option but to reach out to Jasmine and coax a confession out of her. The teenager was hesitant, but eventually admitted all - asking if they could use the murder weapon to frame Chrissie.

Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) was charged with her father's murder. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Although Kat and Chrissie have never seen eye-to-eye, she knew that she had to do the right thing and turn her granddaughter in.

Jasmine claimed that what happened was in self-defence, and Kat tried to reassure her that she'd get a reduced sentence if she was able to find the mobile phone footage that proved it. But there was an issue - her bag containing the phone was missing, having slipped under one of the tables.

The police soon arrived and arrested the culprit, and she begged estranged boyfriend Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) to find the evidence.

AddRadio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google. Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news fromsee more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

In today's episode, as Zoe was released from prison, Jasmine pleaded her innocence to the detectives investigating the case. She swore that she'd acted in self-defence, and urged them to help her find the video of Anthony lunging towards her.

She was given one call, and chose Oscar. He was still deeply hurt, knowing that the girl he loved had so many secrets, and after a brief conversation his dad Max (Jake Wood) took his phone away and ended the chat.

Oscar was just as broken as Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker), who was in disbelief that his newly-found granddaughter could murder her own father.

With Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) a broken man, dad Max (Jake Wood) urged him to move on. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, at The Vic, Zoe asserted that she wasn't prepared to give up on Jasmine and she wanted to locate the evidence that would help her get a reduced sentence. Although Kat could see the dark side in the girl, she understood her daughter's decision to continue fighting for her.

Little did either of them realise, the crucial evidence had already been found. In his bedroom at Peacock Palace, Max surveyed the footage.

What will he do with the video, and what does this mean for Jasmine?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.