❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
EastEnders airs surprise proposal and character exits in early BBC iPlayer release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Tuesday's episode of EastEnders, which airs at 7.30pm on BBC One or can be streamed now on BBC iPlayer.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Tuesday, 17 February 2026 at 11:16 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad