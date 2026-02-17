Strap yourselves in, today's trip to Albert Square was very eventful. As the EastEnders gathered for Anthony Trueman's (Nicholas Bailey) wake in The Queen Vic, wedding bells began to ring out, sirens closed in, and a car screeched off into the night.

Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) was left reeling after discovering that granddaughter Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) had killed Anthony, and then allowed her mother Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) to take the rap.

Without a confession, there was no way that Zoe could be freed.

Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) and Jake Moon (Joel Beckett) were growing impatient downstairs, awaiting an update from Kat about the teen's next movements.

Little did they realise, Jasmine had suggested retrieving the murder weapon – a salt lamp – and framing Chrissie. Kat was stunned, and said that the only thing they could do would be to show the police the video of Anthony charging towards her, and hope they gave her a self-defence charge.

Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) wanted to frame Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) barged in, exchanging a war of words with Chrissie about her dad Den's (Leslie Grantham) death. The confrontation made Chrissie realise that they had no place sticking around Walford and that it was high time she left.

They wandered out into the Square, where Joel suggested they start a new life together.

The two have been estranged for quite some time, the initial separation sparked by his fury over her torment of Zoe last year. Chrissie asserted that he conspired to get her arrested, and there was nothing stopping her going to the police to report him for killing his brother Danny (Jake Maskall) 20 years ago.

Jake wanted to prove that he was committed, and asked her to give him an hour.

Jake Moon (Joel Beckett) popped the question to Chrissie. BBC

Meanwhile, in the pub, Jasmine was on the hunt for her phone. It was nowhere to be seen, having slipped under a table, and so she resorted back to plan A.

However, after grabbing the salt lamp, Kat refused to frame Chrissie and told her that she'd reached the end of the road.

Outside, Jake got down on one knee and popped the question to his partner. He suggested moving forwards and repairing their relationship, but they'd have to be quick – the police were pulling into the Square, and Chrissie believed that they were coming for her.

The newly engaged couple jumped into their car and drove off into the night, unaware that the blue lights were actually circling around Jasmine.

Kat had done the right thing and reported her own granddaughter.

Is this the end of the road for her?

