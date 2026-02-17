A host of new storylines kick off in EastEnders next week, starting with a shock pregnancy for Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) and Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota).

The two have been growing closer since New Year's Eve, and she's left torn by the discovery she's expecting a child. Could this be the baby dad Jack (Scott Maslen) is caring for in 11 months time?

Meanwhile, Tim Walton (Tom Ratcliffe) twists the knife with Callum Highway (Tony Clay) by luring him into a trap, which leads to a devastating blackmailing scheme.

Elsewhere, Ravi Gulati's (Aaron Thiara) mental state worsens, and Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey) returns from beyond the grave... as an AI chat bot.

Here's everything you need to know about the episodes of EastEnders airing between Monday 23 and Thursday 26 February.

4 EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Penny Branning falls pregnant with Vinny Panesar's baby

Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) and Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) learn they're expecting a baby. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It's just another Sunday in Albert Square, with the residents gathering together for a roast dinner. At the Branning household, Jack is stunned to discover a pregnancy test.

Alongside partner Denise Fox (Diane Parish), he tries to find out who it belongs to - and assumes that Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) is expecting again. The teenager is furious at the accusation and denies everything, forcing Penny to admit that it's hers.

She takes the test, but lies to her family that it's negative. Jack is quietly relieved that he's not about to become a grandfather again. However, when he realises that Penny actually is pregnant, she tears strips off him for his attitude towards her.

Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) accidentally offends his daughter. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Heading to speak to Lauren, Penny voices her concerns about motherhood and the huge life change it would bring. Jack can see he's overstepped and goes to apologise, but clumsily offends her again.

Chief meddler Oscar (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) overhears his cousin's concerns, and slips up to Vinny about her pregnancy scare.

He rushes over to see her, and later joins her at the surgery to discuss her options with the doctor. Penny is irritated when the GP sidelines her in the conversation, explaining what support they can expect to have should she decide to carry the child.

Penny voices her worries to cousin Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It's likely that this baby is Ethan - the puzzling new addition to the Branning clan that we were introduced to in last month's flash-forward episode. He seemed to be in Jack's care, but why? What happens to Penny during that time?

So many questions, such little answers...

2. Callum Highway and Johnny Carter are blackmailed by Tim Walton

There's a worrying time ahead for Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Callum is feeling torn over a letter he has received from estranged husband Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), revealing to Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) that he's finally ready to walk away.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) reckons that her son Johnny's (Charlie Suff) heart might soon be broken, and soon bumps into Tim where they argue about Callum. The devious businessman reveals he's set up a test that will prove whether he's the man they think he is.

After some wise words from Kathy and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) about following Ben's wishes for their daughter Lexi Pearce's (Isabella Brown) sake, the group head to their destination - only to realise that Tim has set them up.

Tim deals Johnny a troubling ultimatum. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Johnny is in disbelief that Callum followed 'Ben's' wishes in the first place, and matters quickly turn sour when Tim arrives with damning footage that incriminates Callum.

With couple's relationship in tatters, Johnny reckons he might be able to resolve things with Tim. He's sickened when his old mate says only way to get out of the predicament would be if they were to sleep together.

What will Callum and Johnny do?

3. Ravi Gulati spirals after being unable to retrieve Nugget's medication

Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) is in a bad way. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After a turbulent few weeks, Ravi is determined to get back on the straight and narrow and applies for a job at the car lot. He prepares for an interview with Lauren Beale (Jacqueline Jossa), but is thrown when her dad Max (Jake Wood) turns up for the chat instead.

Things go from bad to worse when girlfriend Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) accidentally bruises his ego, and he begins to search for alternate work.

Nugget Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) suffers another epileptic seizure. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) offers Ravi some last-minute work, but these plans are soon sidelined when son Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) suffers another seizure. He heads to the pharmacy to grab his medication, but he quickly spirals when there's a problem with the prescription.

Feeling like he's failed Nugget once again, stressed Ravi locks the door and makes it clear that nobody is leaving until he's given the meds.

Ravi refuses to let anyone leave the pharmacy until Nugget has his medication. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Nugget, Denise and Bea Pollard (Ronni Ancona) are trapped inside with the pharmacist, growing increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

Will Ravi be ok?

4. Denzel Danes introduces Patrick Trueman to an AI version of Anthony

Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) is initially horrified by Denzel Danes's (Jaden Ladega) AI version of Anthony (Nicholas Bailey). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Despite his death at Christmas, Anthony makes a spectacular return to Walford next week. Well, sort of.

Denzel Danes (Rudolph Walker) can see how much Patrick (Rudolph Walker) is struggling, and gets an idea from Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) that might be able to help him with his grief.

He secretly works away on an artificial intelligence version of the late GP, later presenting the finished product to Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) and Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter). Patrick witnesses his son on the screen and is initially horrified, rushing away.

However, later that night, he returns and asks to speak to the AI version of his son. Yolande makes it known that she doesn't agree with it.

The story forms part of a wider AI initiative across the BBC next week, with special Panorama and CBeebies programming also being broadcast.

