A forthcoming EastEnders storyline will see Davinder “Nugget” Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) learn that he has developed epilepsy as a result of his recent head trauma.

The teenager's injuries were sustained following an altercation with his own father, Ravi (Aaron Thiara), who was under the influence of drugs.

Having been spiked by vengeful Nicola and Harry Mitchell (Laura Doddington and Elijah Holloway), he fell into the pit at the garage and began to suffer intense hallucinations of late father Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).

Lashing out towards the villain, he was unaware that Nugget was actually the one in the firing line.

Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) was hospitalised after an assault. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

In today's episode, as he began to take driving lessons, the youngster seemed to zone out behind the wheel. Ravi warned him to stay focussed, unaware that he was actually suffering an abstence seizure and was briefly lapsing in consciousness.

Later, as his parents began to argue, Nugget became disorientated again and suffered another seizure.

As the plot progresses, and following testing at the hospital, he is diagnosed with epilepsy. We'll then see him having to adapt to living with the condition and its impact on his daily life.

Speaking of the story, EastEnders' Executive Producer, Ben Wadey said: “We are committed to portraying Nugget’s journey authentically and with sensitivity, so have sought advice from Epilepsy Society to ensure an accurate representation of the challenges a young person may face following their diagnosis”.

Upcoming scenes will deal with his diagnosis and what it will mean for him moving forward. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

Clare Pelham, Chief Executive at the charity added: “One in 100 people has epilepsy, yet many keep it hidden because of stigma. That’s why we were delighted when EastEnders asked for our advice on portraying Nugget’s epilepsy story accurately.

"EastEnders has a powerful record of tackling tough issues. By showing what seizures are really like and how to support someone with epilepsy, Nugget’s story can spark conversations, reduce stigma, and help bring the condition out of the shadows”.

