Tracy-Ann Oberman has had quite the day. The EastEnders actress not only wrapped up her latest stint in Albert Square, but also accepted an MBE from King Charles at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle - something she initially thought was a parking fine.

"It comes in a really official looking brown envelope. And I thought, 'Oh God'," the star joked to Radio Times.

"My husband said, 'What have you done?', and I thought I hadn't paid something. I opened it, and I was really delighted to find out that I've got an MBE from The King in his Birthday Honour's list."

Oberman's final EastEnders scenes have aired - for now. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The order of chivalry isn't the only award that Oberman has been bestowed during her career, which spans over three decades. From best actress to best newcomer, she's also won soap bitch of the year twice over for her performance as scheming Chrissie Watts.

And, as the last week's worth of episodes have proved, she's still up there with some of the genre's finest antagonists.

Chrissie was lured back to Walford by estranged boyfriend Jake Moon (Joel Beckett) in an attempt to get her to confess to the murder of Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey). Of course, as we viewers knew, she wasn't actually responsible.

Troubled teen Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) had smacked him over the head with a salt lamp, and allowed her mother Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) to be sent down for the crime.

Chrissie pleaded her case, explaining that she'd already served time for killing husband Den (Leslie Grantham), and wasn't prepared to live the rest of her life behind bars. Kat then came to the realisation that she'd have to call the police on her own granddaughter.

Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) wanted to frame Chrissie for Anthony Trueman's (Nicholas Bailey) death. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In tonight's instalment, Jake tried to prove to Chrissie that he was still committed to their relationship - despite being prepared to throw her under the bus.

"I think that there's a moment where she thinks it's over with Jake. I think she feels like he betrayed her. He was the one person that she could trust and rely on," Oberman reflected.

"For all these years, they had something that was strong. They are each other's family, and I don't think she really feels she can get over that."

Chrissie enjoyed a chance encounter with likeminded Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins). BBC

In a bid to cement a future together, Jake asked her to give him an hour to put things right - allowing her some time to stroll around the streets that she once called home - and a chance encounter with owner Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

"It's a really nice, sweet little scene where like-meets-like," Oberman added.

Imagine the story potential! The two women could've been best of friends - or the worst of enemies - in another life.

Later, Chrissie was counting down the minutes as Jake rolled back into The Square. Had he been late, she'd have probably grassed him up to the police for accidentally killing his brother Danny (Jake Maskall) two decades ago.

Jake Moon (Joel Beckett) popped the question before they fled. BBC

However, in a shock twist, he swiftly opened a ring box, and asked her to become Mrs Moon.

"With Chrissie, her motto has always been, 'You scratch me and you drink your own blood,'" Oberman continued.

"She was going to go out to try and destroy Jake, until he does something very surprising, very romantic. and rather lovely."

With wedding bells set to ring out, sirens also sounded across East London, and Chrissie began to fear that Jasmine had reported her for orchestrating a string of attacks on Zoe last year. She and Jake didn't have a moment to collect their thoughts - they had to leave.

But is this the last we've seen of her? Oberman hopes not.

Oberman hopes Chrissie and Jake could return for their wedding. BBC

"My dream is that I would love them to come back and host their wedding at The Vic. Nobody knows what the wedding is. They decided to hire it out," she explains.

"Being back with Joel was great. We really enjoyed the scenes, and there's such a nice chemistry there. They're an interesting pairing and an interesting couple. So who knows?

"I'm always talking to [executive producer] Ben Wadey, who I love. I've enjoyed Chrissie coming back so much, and I love dipping in and out of it. The opportunities are endless.

"Chrissie cannot get away from The Square. She keeps coming back. There's something about that place."

Oberman, who was awarded an MBE today, has a busy year ahead on stage. Theatre Royal Bath

For the time being, the star is returning to her theatrical roots in an adaption of Noël Coward's Present Laughter. Her role of Geri Essendine is a reimagining of character Garry from the original 1942 comic play.

The curtain won't rise at the Theatre Royal in Bath until August, but Oberman is already excited about the audience reception: "I did the Merchant of Venice 1936 which was a play that I adapted, and was the first ever female Shylock. And it did very well, going into the West End twice.

"Well, I've done it again. I've taken one of the funniest plays I've ever read, and I've adapted it so that the very badly behaved male lead is now a very badly-behaved female lead.

"I really can't wait for audiences to see it. It's going to go on a national tour, and I really hope they come and see that. If you love Chrissie, you'll love this character."

