Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) is making her way back to Walford earlier than expected, with the EastEnders villain falling for Jake Moon's (Joel Beckett) trap in tomorrow's episode.

We last saw Chrissie on Christmas Day, when it was revealed that she was the mastermind behind Zoe Slater's (Michelle Ryan) torment. She'd had a chance run-in with Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) at a hospital, and discovered she was Zoe's estranged daughter.

Seeking revenge following husband Den's (Leslie Grantham) death – and noticing that Jasmine wasn't best pleased about her adoption – the two worked together to make her feel terrified in her own home.

Messages were sprayed against walls in fake blood, vicious reviews for The Queen Vic were posted online, and Zoe's bedroom at the Branning household was torched.

As Chrissie walked off into the night, a dead body was found upstairs in the pub – Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey), Jasmine's father.

Zoe was the last person to see him alive (or so it seemed), and she decided to hand herself into the police. Since then, Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) has become adamant that Chrissie framed her daughter, unaware that the real murderer was Jasmine.

Earlier this week, Jake paid a visit to Zoe in prison to find out the truth about the Chrissie ordeal. He explained that they had separated as a result of her plan, and was in disbelief over how far it escalated.

Kat knew that he was likely the only person who could help Zoe, and coaxed him back to Albert Square in a bid to get him to contact Chrissie. Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) urged him to do the right thing for his family, and in tomorrow's episode, we'll see the clan eagerly await her arrival under false pretences.

The BBC soap has today confirmed that she will indeed fall for the trap, and won't be best pleased when she sees Kat again - with a tense showdown ensuing.

But will the trio be able to discover who really killed Anthony?

