A hefty secret that has been kept for almost two decades could be on the brink of exposure in EastEnders.

Following Jake Moon's (Joel Beckett) return to the soap earlier this week, questions have been asked about the fate of his brother Danny (Jake Maskall), who was an Albert Square resident between 2004 and 2006.

Alfie (Shane Richie) was thrilled to see his cousin again, after he agreed to try and help Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) free her daughter Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) from prison.

Joel Beckett reprised the role of Jake Moon this week. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The family are convinced that Jake's ex-girlfriend Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) framed her for the murder of Anthony Trueman (Nicholas Bailey), unaware that it was actually Zoe's estranged daughter Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) who dealt the fatal blow.

The last time Alfie and Jake came face-to-face was 2006. Gangster Johnny Allen's (Billy Murray) final words seemed to imply that he wanted Jake dead, when he was actually taking about daughter Ruby's (Louisa Lytton) then-boyfriend Sean Slater (Robert Kazinsky).

As he prepared to leave Walford, one of Johnny's henchmen approached him - and until a brief appearance in 2024, we were led to believe he'd perished.

Alfie (Shane Richie) had questions about Danny's (Jake Maskall) whereabouts. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Amid their catch-up, Jake explained that he hadn't been in touch as he feared one of Johnny's contacts catching up with him, and Alfie questioned whether they could reach out to Danny and have a proper reunion.

Jake quickly brushed off the idea, saying he hadn't heard from his brother in years.

But as long-term viewers will know, this is far from the truth.

How did Danny Moon die in EastEnders?

Jake wasn't the only one mixed up with Johnny Allen. In 2005, Danny followed the criminal's orders to kill Dennis Rickman (Nigel Harman), and a few months later, he was given instruction to get rid of Phil and Grant Mitchell (Steve McFadden and Ross Kemp).

Danny went to shoot Grant, though fell to the ground instead. Little did they realise, Jake had followed his brother to some woodland and attempted to intervene.

He intended to shoot Danny in either the leg or arm to help the Mitchells escape, but misfired and killed him. Jake has been keeping this almighty secret ever since.

Having caught up with Phil in today's episode, Jake was urged to do the right thing and lure Chrissie to Walford so that Kat and Alfie could get some answers.

But will he divulge what happened to Danny?

