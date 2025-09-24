After Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan) told Sharon that Dennis got her pregnant, a raging Sharon reminded Zoe that 20 years ago, she publicly announced that the baby she had miscarried had been fathered by Den Watts (Leslie Grantham).

But Zoe clarified that she wasn't talking about that baby - revealing that Dennis had visited her before she left Walford and they had a fling.

Sharon branded Zoe a liar and slapped her, leading Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) to throw her out of The Queen Vic.

Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) assured Sharon that Dennis would never have cheated on her, but Sharon was beginning to wonder if Zoe might be telling the truth.

Meanwhile, Kat quizzed Zoe on her previous claims that she didn't know who the father of her twins was.

Kat recalled that she remembered seeing Dennis go upstairs when he came to see Zoe in 2005, and Zoe stuck to her story.

Zoe mentioned that Sharon had money that could be used to track down her surviving child, and she and Kat took their discussion over to Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) house.

As Stacey referenced the scandal of Sharon and Dennis getting together despite being siblings - though they weren't blood-related - Kat struggled to get her head around Zoe's words.

Keen to escape the family dramas, Stacey suddenly announced that she and the kids were moving to Brazil to be with Sean Slater (Robert Kazinsky).

In the café, Sharon confided in Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), who took her to his place for a chat with Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth).

Kathy remarked that, from what Sharon remembered about the timeline, it was possible that Dennis did sleep with Zoe behind her back.

Sharon reminisced about Dennis, while Kathy added that if Angie Watts (Anita Dobson) was alive, Zoe would have had her hair and teeth pulled out!

Ian suggested ignoring Zoe's allegations, but Kathy and Sharon couldn't help thinking of Dennis's son, out there somewhere, with Kathy thinking of her late daughter Donna, and Sharon knowing what it was like to be rejected by her own birth parents.

Kathy pondered the idea of Zoe getting to her son first and ruining his life; and with that, Sharon visited Zoe, demanding details and declaring that she would help her find the young man.

Will the unlikely team of Zoe and Sharon be able to find the long-lost Slater?

