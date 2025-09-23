It seems Stacey will be taking him up on that offer.

"It's the break that Stacey needs," Turner said in an interview with the BBC. "She's been through so much and losing Martin has been so hard for her. Walking past his stall everyday is too much. Brazil seems far, but I guess that's what she needs."

But Stacey has her hesitations about moving half way across the world, particularly because Lily and Charli won't be going with her.

Turner continued: "With Lily and Charli not coming, it nearly makes her change her mind, but I think after Max comes back, seeing him and Zoe together confirms she needs to go. She knows the Slaters will look after them."

As mentioned by Turner, Max Branning's (Jake Wood) return to Walford is a driving force behind Stacey's exit, but that doesn't mean it'll be a simple one – this is EastEnders after all.

"Seeing Max again gives Stacey the shock of her life," Turner added. "She never expected to see him back in Walford, and she knows full well that whenever he's around, there's trouble!

"Max has always had this hold over Stacey that she has no control over. I don’t know what it is about those two, but they’re always drawn together."

We can safely expect plenty more drama ahead for Stacey before her departure from Walford, then.

