It looks like the love life of Oscar Branning (Pierre Counihan-Moullier) is about to get a whole lot messier in EastEnders.

Ad

The BBC One soap opera reintroduced the youngest son of Max Branning (Jake Wood) last year, and Counihan-Moullier's performance has already made him a firm favourite.

Now it seems a fan theory following the 2027 flash-forward episode on New Year's Day may be about to come true as Oscar is now tipped to be caught between two offspring of the Trueman clan, so much so that Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) will consider him part of the family by next year.

According to The Sun, while Oscar is currently romantically linked with killer Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness), he is also set to develop a romantic relationship with her twin brother and Zoe's other long-lost child.

The paper reports that newcomer Joshua Vaughan has been cast as Jasmine's twin brother and will arrive in the coming months.

Pierre Counihan-Moullier as Oscar Branning in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

A source told the publication, "This is going to be one of the hottest love triangles the soap world has ever seen.

"Oscar is happy with Jasmine, but when her twin arrives, the chemistry between them is something neither can ignore.

"It’s going to set temperatures soaring in Walford. But with Jasmine having bumped off her dad, Anthony Truman, at Christmas, the pair had better watch out."

The BBC declined to comment when approached by Radio Times about this report.

Jasmine Fisher (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) is currently romantically linked to Oscar (Pierre Counihan-Moullier).. BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

As events currently stand, Jasmine has fled Walford to escape implication in Anthony's death, but with Zoe in prison and poised to go down for Anthony's death, could the return of Chrissie Watts's (Tracy-Ann Oberman) former lover, Jake Moon (Joel Beckett), change the tide of the story?

Regardless of what happens, Jasmine has continually lied to and manipulated Oscar, so could her brother be a more appropriate soulmate?

We'll have to wait and see what lies ahead for the Branning with a heart of gold!

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add EastEnders to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streamin