Nigel Bates's (Paul Bradley) vow renewal to wife Julie (Karen Henthorn) in EastEnders has ended in tragedy.

The last minute event took place after Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) discovered Nige - who is living with young-onset dementia - was still looking forward to the event, which had been postponed.

She also found out that Julie had a number of bruises on her arms, sustained when her confused husband has lashed out over recent months.

There was drama for the Bates' (Karen Henthorn and Paul Bradley) on their wedding day. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As viewers know, Nigel and Julie are currently living at the B&B after she chose to leave Phil Mitchell's (Steve McFadden) house in a fit of a rage. Mark Fowler (Stephen Aaron-Sipple) had divulged Phil's plan to take Nigel to Portugal, when she'd rather he spend the last of his days in a care home.

A place in a care facility came available yesterday, though an angry Phil chose not to pass on this information.

In today's episode, he pondered over the idea of telling her, knowing that there was only 24 hours to accept the offer. It would undoubtedly be the best for Nige, and although Phil came to terms with the fact that he would eventually be unable to support his best mate, he still chose to keep schtum.

A confused Nigel stumbled over the road, wrongly assuming that Phil was his best man. He reluctantly agreed to help him prepare for the big day, but ultimately had no intention of staying for the ceremony after dropping him off.

However, as the day went on, Julie could see that Phil was guilt-ridden over his actions, and that forgiving him would be the best thing for everyone.

Phil (Steve McFadden) stayed quiet about the care home place. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

She even decided that living back at the Mitchell residence would do Nigel the world of good, and asked Phil to escort him home.

It had been a long day, and Phil began to run a bath for his pal. Mark was helping move suitcases back into the house, and as the two men chatted, they had no idea of the danger unfolding upstairs.

Nigel was falling asleep, and began to slip under the water.

Will he be found before it's too late?

