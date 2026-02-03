❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
EastEnders icon teases Cindy Beale and Max Branning's potential for "rollercoaster" romance after flash-forward episode
"You know what, are they both as bad as each other? I don't know."
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get 12 issues for £1
Published: Tuesday, 3 February 2026 at 11:56 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad